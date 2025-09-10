Hello Riftbreakers!

We have just pushed a hotfix to remedy the issue that caused players to be unable to progress in many areas of the Campaign mode - scouting missions, various areas in the DLC missions, and others. We are very sorry for any problems we have caused.This patch will not help if you have reached a point where the campaign has gotten stuck. We will develop a patch that will push your campaign flow further, but we need until tomorrow to get it done. In the meantime, loading an earlier save file should allow you to proceed without issues.Additionally, we have received reports from users that Windows Defender throws a false positive, preventing them from accessing their save files. These are the troubleshooting steps that helped them:Our investigation shows that this problem occurs when you have the 'Controlled Folder Access' feature enabled in Windows Defender Ransomware Protection. By default, it protects the Documents folder. If you have it enabled, you can probably see a lot of attempts by our game to write to your disk by checking the 'Protection History' section. You can whitelist the app from there.If you encountered this issue, please make sure The Riftbreaker is whitelisted in your Windows Defender app.Once again, please accept our sincere apologies for any problems caused.EXOR Studios