 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong THE FINALS Destiny 2 Hollow Knight Deadlock Borderlands® 4
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 September 2025 Build 19929774 Edited 10 September 2025 – 18:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

First patch.

  • Improve the visibility of difficulty settings

  • Improve the in-game menu readability

  • Fix the enemies difficulty calculation

Also, thank you for playing!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3010291
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3010292
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3010293
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link