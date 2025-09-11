 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19929731
Gingerbread and wurst madness: the Cabin levels now include three new recipes for you to enjoy! Embrace your inner Central European and start cooking and serving

* Pre-made, but definitely organic, gingerbread
* Hand-made, hand-glazed gingerbread
* Fried sausage on a slab of sourdough bread

Happy cooking and playing!

