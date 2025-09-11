 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19929692 Edited 11 September 2025 – 14:39:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Welcome, Park Managers!

This patch aims to fix various issues from Update 15 while adding a few more animations to the animals. This includes new tall feeder animations for the hadrosaurs, also allowing them to browse from short trees. We've also cleaned up their drinking and low eat animations.

The team are still working on Update 15.1 so keep your eyes peeled for that in the next few weeks!

Full Patch Notes

Additions


Animals

  • Added more additive and idle fidget animations to Gallimimus

  • Added tall feeder and tree-browsing support to hadrosaurs

  • Added grazing idle animation to hadrosaurs

  • Added courtship animation to:

    • Camarasaurus

    • Lambeosaurus

    • Pachyrhinosaurus

  • Added threaten animation to: 

    • Deinocheirus

    • Ursus

  • Added various missing vocal animations to:

    • Argentinosaurus, Brachiosaurus

    • Deinocheirus

    • Nasutoceratops, Pachyrhinosaurus, Protoceratops and Triceratops

Audio

  • Added unique growls to Nasutoceratops

  • Added missing sounds to various animations introduced in Update 15 (some threaten sfx still absent!)

Changes

Balance

  • Increased guest spawning rates across all difficulties

  • Dung degradation has been rebalanced to be much faster, previous tuning was based on incorrect units, causing almost no degradation over time

  • When Dung is disabled in settings, all dung in park will rapidly degrade

Animals

  • Adjusted exhibit crowding sizes

    • Coelophysis: 150m² > 250m²

  • Adjusted animal iridescence visuals

    • Lowered Oviraptor baseline iridescence

    • Drastically cut iridescence intensity during night time

  • After successfully mating, if parent fertility would result in 0 offspring, a notification is generated

  • Family Group Leaders will now observe the nutrition and hydration levels of infants and prioritize eating and drinking based on group need

  • Updated hadrosaur low eat and drinking animations

UI/UX

  • Camera track transitions have been improved, with the snap->bounce effect being drastically smoothed out

  • Improved item rotation sensitivity

Audio

  • Wooden staff gates now have a unique open/close sound

Bug Fixes


Crashes

  • Fixed a crash when terraforming near the edge of the map

Critical

  • Fixed an invalid memory access when enclosures were up against the far sides of the map

  • Fixed another potential source of animal fuzz explosions

  • Fixed errors in animal skeleton initialization that could destabilize the game

  • Fixed a bug that set the animal limit at 1024 instead of the intended 4096

  • Fixed nav agents being able to pass into illegitimate triangles that are inescapable.

Animals

  • Strengthened ‘pregnancy’ logic checks, which should be more accurately reported in the animal GUI

  • Added a potential fix to some larger animals not reaching full maturity

  • Fixed clutch and breeding data for Apatosaurus

  • Fixed a rigging issue that caused awkward ankle positioning across all animals when turning

  • Limited the angle at which animals can adapt to the ground

  • BluffCharge state will no longer disrespect line of sight nav boundaries

  • Fixed Animal Groups not loading in under certain circumstances

  • Fixed Flee State being appended at the wrong time causing errors in multithreaded state processing

  • Fixed “Pregnancy Failed” notification missing localization assets

Environment

  • Fixed grass splatmaps for the starting boreal and coastal maps

Guests

  • Fixed a bug that made binoculars vision cone narrower than intended

Staff

  • Staff Breaks are now centrally delegated, preventing too many staff members from going on break at the same time

Construction

  • All pre-built facilities for starting saves have now been aligned to the grid

  • Fixed modular quick scale resetting object height if it was currently stacking on another object

UI/UX

  • Potentially fixed a GUI exception causing inability to switch feeders to a different feed type

  • Fixed an issue causing undo/redo buttons on the Main HUD to not properly refresh when using Undo/Redo through the keybinds

Performance

  • Minor CPU Optimizations

  • GPU rendering optimization for animals that didn’t need tessellation

  • Reduced unnecessary logging

  • Heavily optimized the Modular Style menu

Changed files in this update

