10 September 2025 Build 19929584 Edited 10 September 2025 – 16:39:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 6.0 - September 9

BALANCE PATCH OVERVIEW

DESIGN GOALS

  • Reduce the power level of Stelle, particularly in the early game with cards like Private Runabout and late game with Hangar.

  • Reduce the power level of out of combat scaling items (like Money Tree and the cards that enable it).

  • Make the strongest enchants with the biggest immediate impact rarer (primarily Obsidian and Shielded) as they often are a culprit in making otherwise safe items into a problem.

  • Improving the numbers on existing items that are not seeing much play so that they now feel more viable.

GENERAL CHANGES

  • Enchantments

    • Continued clean/up balance pass on enchantments

    • Added Golden Enchant to most items

    • Adjusted Deadly enchants on a number of items

    • Obsidian enchant is rarer (very rare in level up options or fates, no longer on Alia)

    • Silver tier or lower merchants no longer sell enchanted items

  • Pricing Changes

    • Enchantments no longer double an item’s value

    • Legendary Buy Price 64 (from 100)

    • Legendary Sell Price 32 (from 64)

    • Legendary items with an on-sell effect now sell for 0

  • Obstacle Course (Event)

    • No longer spawns for Stelle

  • Prospero (Event)

    • Now Gold-tier

    • Spawns day 5+

  • Regenerative Tincture (Event)

    • Now gives Regen equal to twice your level

  • Dire Mosquito

    • Health to 1500 (was 1700)

  • Regen skills no longer boost the output of items that give you permanent regen outside of combat (e.g., Tome of Yyhan, Sifting Pan, Lunch Box)

  • Free loot item events (get scrap, get extracts etc) should no longer appear on Heroes that don’t generally use that output

  • Fixed Haddy's Wheel infinite spin bug

  • Players can now access settings from Collection + Chest opening scenes

  • Sped up time between experience shard hitting player portrait and game continuing

  • Chest opening should no longer display most recent season chest asset when opening previous seasons

  • New loading screen

MAK

  • Apothecary

    • Cooldown to 5 (from 6)

  • Atmospheric Sampler

    • Now only Charges items that were not the original trigger

  • Black Rose

    • Cooldown to 7 (was 8)

    • Regen scaling to 2/3/4 (was 1/2/3)

  • Boiling Flask

    • Cooldown changed to 12/11/10 (was 10/9/8)

  • Cauldron

    • Poison and Burn changed to 2/3/4 per type (was 1/2/3)

  • Covetous Raven

    • Damage changed to 80/120/160 (was 60/80/100)

  • Death Caps

    • Poison scaling to 3/6/9 (was 2/4/6)

  • Emerald

    • Poison to 2/3/4/5 (was 1/2/3/4)

    • Poison buff to 2/3/4/5 (was 3/4/5/6)

  • Oil Lantern

    • Cooldown to 8 (was 10/9/8)

    • Burn to 10/20/30 (was 10)

  • Ruby

    • Cooldown to 7 (was 10)

    • Burn to 2/3/4/5 (was 3/6/9/12)

    • Burn buff to 2/3/4/5 (was 3/4/5/6)

  • Runic Double Bow

    • Cooldown to 6 (was 7)

    • Damage to 20/40/60 (was 25/35/45)

  • Secret Formula

    • Cooldown to 9/7 (was 10/8)

  • Sifting Pan

    • Regen skills no longer increase this item’s permanent gains

  • Tome of Yyahan

    • Regen skills no longer increase this item’s permanent gains

  • Viper Cane

    • Poison and Regen scaling to 20/30% (was 15/25%)

  • Weaselpede

    • Freeze duration to 1 second (was 1/2/3)

    • Cooldown to 6/5/4 (was 6)

DOOLEY

  • Alpha Ray

    • Cooldown to 6 (was 7)

  • Arc Blaster

    • Damage to 15/30/45/60 (was 20/40/60/80)

    • Cooldown to 6 (was 7)

  • Barbed Wire

    • Changed to “Slow 2 items for 1 second(s).” (was 1 item for 1/2/3/4 seconds)

  • Battery

    • Ammo to 5 (was 4)

  • Bellelista

    • Damage to 50 (was 40)

    • Changed to “When you Haste, this gains +25/50 Damage for the fight.” (was 20/40)

  • Beta Ray

    • Cooldown to 6 (was 7)

  • Bill Dozer

    • Changed to “When you use another Friend, this gains +35/70 Damage for the fight.” (was 30/60)

    • Changed to “Your other Friends' Cooldowns are reduced by 15/25%.” (was 10/20)

  • Chemsnail

    • Cooldown to 8 (was 6)

    • Changed to “When you Slow, Charge this 2 seconds.” (was 1 second)

  • Chris Army Knife

    • Damage and Shield to 20 (was 15)

  • Cog

    • Haste duration to 2/3/4 seconds (was 1/2/3)

  • Cool LEDs

    • Cooldown to 5 (was 6)

  • Copper Ed

    • Poison to 5 (was 3)

    • Shield to 25 (was 15)

  • Crane

    • Damage to 150/300 (was 100/200)

  • Cybersecurity

    • Changed to “This has +50/75 Damage for each other Weapon and Tech item you have.” (was 75/125)

    • Changed to “This deals triple Damage if it is your only Friend.” (was double)

  • Defense Matrix

    • Cooldown to 5 (was 4)

    • Haste duration to 1/2/3 seconds (was 1)

  • Dino Saddle

    • No longer a Property

  • Flamethrower

    • Damage to 10/20 (was 2)

  • Forklift

    • Damage to 150/250 (was 150/200)

  • Gamma Ray

    • Cooldown to 6 (was 7)

  • Hammlet

    • Cooldown to 6 (was 10)

    • Changed to “When you Slow, Charge this 1 seconds.” (was 2 seconds)

  • Hover Tech

    • Flying targets to 2/3/4 (was 1/2/3)

  • Ice 9000

    • Poison scaling to 15/30 (was 10/20)

  • Induction Aegis

    • Burn to 5 (was 2)

  • Isochoric Freezer

    • Cooldown to 6/5/4 (was 6)

    • Changed to “Freeze an item with a Cooldown of 5s or less for 2 seconds” (was 1/2/3 seconds)

  • Laser Pistol

    • Damage to 15/30/45/60 (was 10/20/30/40)

  • Micro Dave

    • Cooldown to 7/6/5/4 (was 8)

    • Burn to 5 (was 6/8/10/12)

  • Miss Isles

    • Changed to “When you use a Core, this gains +10/20/30 Damage for the fight and Reload it.” (was “When you use a Core, Reload this”)

  • Monitor Lizard

    • Poison scaling to 5/10/15 (was 3/6/9)

  • Omega Ray

    • Cooldown to 6 (was 7)

  • Pierre Conditioner

    • Freeze targets to 2/3 (was 1/2)

  • Plasma Rifle

    • Cooldown to 6 seconds (was 7)

  • Power Sander

    • Changed to “Haste the item to the right of this for 2/3/4/5 seconds.” (was 1/2/3/4)

  • Propeller Hat

    • Fixed an issue where this item could only make one Core fly at a time

  • Pylon

    • Changed to “Slow [1/2/3] item(s) for 1 second(s).” (was 1 item for 1/2/3 seconds)

    • Changed to “When you Slow, Haste an item for 1 second(s).” (was 1/2/3 seconds)

  • Pyrocarbon

    • Haste duration changed to 1/1.5/2 seconds (was 1 at all tiers)

  • Railgun

    • Damage to 250/500 (was 200/400)

    • Quest requires 8 Tech (was 10)

  • Rex Spex

    • Scaling to 80/160 (was 60/120)

  • Rocket Launcher

    • Burn to 2/4/6/8 (was 2/3/4/5)

  • Sat-Comm

    • Haste duration to 1/2/3/4 seconds (was bugged as 2/2/2/5)

  • Temporal Navigator

    • Fixed an issue with Obsidian variant triggering on Crit instead of Use

  • The Core

    • Cooldown to 6/5/4 (was 7/6/5)

  • Thermal Lance

    • Burn to 6 (was 5)

    • Burn scaling to 6/12/18 (was 5/10/15)

  • Pulse Rifle

    • Gains the Tech type

    • Cooldown to 5 (was 6/5/4/3)

    • Damage to 10/20/30/40 (was 10)

  • Unstable Grav Well

    • Cooldown to 7/6/5 (was 8/7/6)

  • Welding Torch

    • Cooldown to 8/7/6 (was 9/8/7)

  • Z-Shield

    • Shield to 75 (was 75/100/125)

    • Freeze duration to 1 second (was 1/2/3 seconds)

    • Cooldown to 7/6/5 (was 8)

  • Z-Sword

    • Damage to 50 (was 75/100/125)

    • Burn to 10 (was 12/16/20)

    • Cooldown to 7/6/5 (was 8)

PYGMALIEN

  • Atlas Stone

    • Corrected an issue where Obsidian Atlas Stone tripled its damage output on use

  • Balcony

    • Starts at Gold

  • Brass Knuckles

    • Cooldown to 9/8/7/6 (was 8)

    • Damage to 8 (was 8/16/24/32)

  • Cargo Shorts

    • Fixed an issue where this counted items in the stash for Multicast instead of its own tags

  • Cash Cannon

    • Starts at 50 damage (was 1)

  • Cold Room

    • Starts at Silver

    • Cooldown to 6 (was 9)

    • Changed to “Freeze 1/2/3 items for 1 second.” (was 1/2)

    • Changed to “When you use an adjacent Tool or Property, Charge this 1 second.” (was “When an enemy uses an item, Charge this 1 second”)

    • Changed to “When you Freeze, gain 2/4/8 Regen for the fight.” (was 5/10)

  • Dog

    • Cooldown to 9/8/7/6 (was 8/7/6/5)

    • Quests to sell 25/50/75 Food or Toys (was 20/40/60 Food)

  • Fixer Upper

    • Cooldown to 4 (was 5)

  • Grindstone

    • Cooldown to 3 (was 4)

    • Added: “If the Weapon to the Left has a Cooldown over 5 seconds, this has +1 Multicast.”

  • Hot Stones

    • Cooldown to 4 (was 6)

    • Burn to 2/4/6/8 (was 3/5/7/9)

    • Regen to 1/2/3/4 (was 1/4/7/10)

  • Investment Pitch (event)

    • Appreciated value changed to “Give your items +10 value (not including stash)” (was double the value of your leftmost item)

  • Jabalian Drum

    • Haste duration changed to 2 seconds (was 1/2)

    • Damage changed to 5/10 (was 6/9)

  • Keychain

    • Corrected enchantments to only target active items

  • Landscraper

    • Cooldown to 5 (was 7)

  • Luxury Tents

    • The first time you would die each fight, Heal 10/20% of your Max Health. (was 25/50%)

  • Model Ship

    • Starts at Silver

    • Cooldown to 5/4/3 (was 5)

    • Shield to 10 (was 25/50)

  • Money Tree

    • Cooldown to 5 (was 4)

  • Piggles Launcher

    • Cooldown to 7 (was 8)

  • Regal Blade

    • Quest requirements to 12/10/8 items bought (was 12/12/12)

    • Third quest now scales damage based on all items' value (was just Properties)

  • Slingshot

    • Starts at 2 ammo (was 1)

  • Spiky Shield

    • Shield to 10 (was 10/15/20/25)

    • Cooldown to 9/8/7/6 (was 9)

  • Textiles

    • Changed to “When you Heal with an item, Charge an adjacent non-Healing item 1 second.” (was Charge adjacent items)

  • Truffles

    • Lowered enchant numbers

  • Tusked Helm

    • Cooldown to 9/8/7/6 (was 10)

    • Damage and Shield to 10 (were 10/15/20/25)

  • Vineyard

    • Cooldown to 5 (was 6)

  • VIP Pass

    • Cooldown changed to 5 seconds (was 7)

    • Haste duration changed to 2 seconds (was 1/2/3)

    • Value increase changed to 4/6/8 and only for the current fight (was 1 and permanent)

Stelle

  • Firecrackers

    • Ammo to 5 (was 6)

  • Flare Gun

    • Corrected an issue where this did not correctly count as an Ammo item in some cases

  • Flashbang

    • Slow to 2/3/4 seconds (was 3/4/5)

  • Hangar

    • Starts at Diamond

    • Cooldown to 1 second (was 1.5)

  • Hammer

    • Quest goal increased to 10 (was 8)

  • Headset

    • Corrected an issue where several of this item’s enchants also triggered on “stops Flying”

  • Hydraulic Squeezer

    • Now correctly charges all of your Flying items instead of just 1

  • Lavaroller

    • Adjusted effect ordering so destroy happens before the Burn

    • This also corrected an issue where Grabinator would not buff Lavaroller

    • Cooldown to 9/7 (was 10/8)

  • Launch Tower

    • Changed to “The first time you use an item each fight, all your Vehicles start Flying.” (was at the start of each fight)

  • Lightning Rod

    • Corrected an issue where the enemy and player triggers were on different internal cooldowns

  • Lunch Box

    • +Regen skills no longer increase this item’s permanent gains

  • Orbital Polisher

    • Needs 150 items to fly (was 99)

  • Oxygen Mask

    • Regen to 3/6/9/12 (was 2/4/6/8)

  • Oxygen Tank

    • Healing to 75/100/125 per Vehicle (was 50/75/100)

  • Private Runabout

    • Cooldown to 10/9/8 (was 7)

    • Damage to 100 (was 50/100/150)

  • Rivet Gun

    • Cooldown to 8/7/6 (was 6)

    • Self-charge to 2 (was 1/2/3)

  • Sandbags

    • Cooldown to 5 (was 4)

    • Now causes 2/3/4 Vehicles to start Flying (was 1)

    • When a Vehicle starts Flying, Charge it 2 seconds (was 1/2/3 seconds)

  • Siren

    • Cooldown to 5/6/7 (was 7)

    • Slow and Haste duration to 1 second (was 0.5)

  • Solar Drone

    • No longer a Vehicle

    • Cooldown to 7 (was 8)

  • Squirrel Suit

    • Regen to 10/15/20 (was 6/8/10)

  • The Big One

    • Damage to 40/50% of max health (was 35/45)

  • Wrecking Ball

    • Cooldown to 20 (was 22)

VANESSA

  • Anchor

    • Haste duration changed to 2 (was 2/4)

    • Cooldown to 12/10 (was 13)

  • Blowgun

    • Cooldown to 8/6 (was 9)

  • Butterfly Swords

    • Cooldown to 7 (was 8)

  • Cyber Sai

    • Cooldown to 3 (was 5)

    • Damage to 10/20/30/40 (was 20/40/60/80)

    • Invulnerability charges to 2/3/4/5 (was 1/2/3/4)

  • Darkwater Angler

    • Cooldown to 8/7/6 (was 8)

  • Electric Eels

    • Damage to 100 (was 50)

  • Flagship

    • Damage to 50 (was 50/75/100)

    • Cooldown to 7/6/5 (was 7)

  • Kusarigama

    • Cooldown to 5 (was 6)

    • No longer Slows

    • Scaling damage to 5/10/15 (was 3/6/9)

  • Mantis Shrimp

    • Cooldown to 9 (was 10)

  • Mr. Richardson

    • Cooldown to 6 (was 7)

  • Old Saltclaw

    • Cooldown to 6 (was 7)

  • Orange Julian

    • Cooldown to 11/10/9 (was 11/10/9/8)

    • Starts at Silver

  • Pufferfish

    • Cooldown to 8/7/6 (was 8)

  • Seadog’s Saloon

    • Cooldown to 5/4 (was 6/5)

  • Stealth Glider

    • Re-enabled

    • Corrected an issue where enchanted Stealth Gliders' invulnerability did not break properly

  • Submarine

    • Damage to 50 (was 50/75/100)

    • Cooldown to 4/3/2 (was 4)

  • Torpedo

    • Max Ammo to 1 (was 2)

    • Damage scaling to 40/80/120 (was 40/70/100)

  • Zoarcid

    • Starts at Silver

    • Cooldown to 6 (was 7)

    • Haste duration to 2 seconds (was 1/2/3/4)

    • Damage to 15/30/45 (was 20/30/40/50)

COMMON ITEMS

  • Citrus

    • +Regen skills no longer increase this item’s permanent gains

  • Gland

    • +Regen skills no longer increase this item’s permanent gains

  • Scythe

    • Cooldown to 7 (from 11)

  • Hands of Time

    • Now properly no longer targets tools with no cooldown (or a cooldown of 1) with its active effect

SKILLS

  • Advanced Synthetics

    • Now Dooley only

    • Starts at Silver-tier

  • Alchemical Precision

    • Removed unnecessary Ammo check which prevented it from working on items that gained the Ammo tag

  • Bombs Away! (New Skill)

    • Stelle only

    • When you use a Vehicle or Drone, Burn [1/2/3]

  • Hot Air (New Skill)

    • Stelle only

    • The first time you Burn each fight, [1/2] of your items starts Flying

  • Equivalent Exchange

    • Corrected an issue where the triggers were not on the same internal cooldown

  • Expert Pilot

    • Starts at Bronze-tier

    • Your Vehicles have +[20/30/40/50] damage and Shield (from 30/60%)

  • Focused Strike

    • Renamed from Temporal Strike

    • Now Vanessa only

    • If you have exactly one Weapon, its cooldown is reduced by [--/5/10/15]% (from: cooldown reduced while your enemy has a Slowed item)

  • Heavy Machinery

    • Corrected an issue where this was not counting uses correctly

  • Heat Shield

    • Attempted a fix to correct an occasional issue where this would not trigger

  • Noisy Cricket

    • If you have at least 7 items in play, your Weapons deal +[--/20/30/40] damage (from 20/25/30)

  • Searing Flames

    • When one of your Burn items gains Haste, it gains [--/1/2/3] Burn for the fight (was conditional on already having Haste)

  • Steelstorm

    • Your Weapons have +[--/4/6/8] damage for each Weapon you have (from 4/8/12)

  • Streamline Weapon

    • When one of your Weapons gains Haste, it gains [--/5/10/15] damage for the fight (was conditional on already having Haste)

