Patch 6.0 - September 9
BALANCE PATCH OVERVIEW
DESIGN GOALS
Reduce the power level of Stelle, particularly in the early game with cards like Private Runabout and late game with Hangar.
Reduce the power level of out of combat scaling items (like Money Tree and the cards that enable it).
Make the strongest enchants with the biggest immediate impact rarer (primarily Obsidian and Shielded) as they often are a culprit in making otherwise safe items into a problem.
Improving the numbers on existing items that are not seeing much play so that they now feel more viable.
GENERAL CHANGES
Enchantments
Continued clean/up balance pass on enchantments
Added Golden Enchant to most items
Adjusted Deadly enchants on a number of items
Obsidian enchant is rarer (very rare in level up options or fates, no longer on Alia)
Silver tier or lower merchants no longer sell enchanted items
Pricing Changes
Enchantments no longer double an item’s value
Legendary Buy Price 64 (from 100)
Legendary Sell Price 32 (from 64)
Legendary items with an on-sell effect now sell for 0
Obstacle Course (Event)
No longer spawns for Stelle
Prospero (Event)
Now Gold-tier
Spawns day 5+
Regenerative Tincture (Event)
Now gives Regen equal to twice your level
Dire Mosquito
Health to 1500 (was 1700)
Regen skills no longer boost the output of items that give you permanent regen outside of combat (e.g., Tome of Yyhan, Sifting Pan, Lunch Box)
Free loot item events (get scrap, get extracts etc) should no longer appear on Heroes that don’t generally use that output
Fixed Haddy's Wheel infinite spin bug
Players can now access settings from Collection + Chest opening scenes
Sped up time between experience shard hitting player portrait and game continuing
Chest opening should no longer display most recent season chest asset when opening previous seasons
New loading screen
MAK
Apothecary
Cooldown to 5 (from 6)
Atmospheric Sampler
Now only Charges items that were not the original trigger
Black Rose
Cooldown to 7 (was 8)
Regen scaling to 2/3/4 (was 1/2/3)
Boiling Flask
Cooldown changed to 12/11/10 (was 10/9/8)
Cauldron
Poison and Burn changed to 2/3/4 per type (was 1/2/3)
Covetous Raven
Damage changed to 80/120/160 (was 60/80/100)
Death Caps
Poison scaling to 3/6/9 (was 2/4/6)
Emerald
Poison to 2/3/4/5 (was 1/2/3/4)
Poison buff to 2/3/4/5 (was 3/4/5/6)
Oil Lantern
Cooldown to 8 (was 10/9/8)
Burn to 10/20/30 (was 10)
Ruby
Cooldown to 7 (was 10)
Burn to 2/3/4/5 (was 3/6/9/12)
Burn buff to 2/3/4/5 (was 3/4/5/6)
Runic Double Bow
Cooldown to 6 (was 7)
Damage to 20/40/60 (was 25/35/45)
Secret Formula
Cooldown to 9/7 (was 10/8)
Sifting Pan
Regen skills no longer increase this item’s permanent gains
Tome of Yyahan
Regen skills no longer increase this item’s permanent gains
Viper Cane
Poison and Regen scaling to 20/30% (was 15/25%)
Weaselpede
Freeze duration to 1 second (was 1/2/3)
Cooldown to 6/5/4 (was 6)
DOOLEY
Alpha Ray
Cooldown to 6 (was 7)
Arc Blaster
Damage to 15/30/45/60 (was 20/40/60/80)
Cooldown to 6 (was 7)
Barbed Wire
Changed to “Slow 2 items for 1 second(s).” (was 1 item for 1/2/3/4 seconds)
Battery
Ammo to 5 (was 4)
Bellelista
Damage to 50 (was 40)
Changed to “When you Haste, this gains +25/50 Damage for the fight.” (was 20/40)
Beta Ray
Cooldown to 6 (was 7)
Bill Dozer
Changed to “When you use another Friend, this gains +35/70 Damage for the fight.” (was 30/60)
Changed to “Your other Friends' Cooldowns are reduced by 15/25%.” (was 10/20)
Chemsnail
Cooldown to 8 (was 6)
Changed to “When you Slow, Charge this 2 seconds.” (was 1 second)
Chris Army Knife
Damage and Shield to 20 (was 15)
Cog
Haste duration to 2/3/4 seconds (was 1/2/3)
Cool LEDs
Cooldown to 5 (was 6)
Copper Ed
Poison to 5 (was 3)
Shield to 25 (was 15)
Crane
Damage to 150/300 (was 100/200)
Cybersecurity
Changed to “This has +50/75 Damage for each other Weapon and Tech item you have.” (was 75/125)
Changed to “This deals triple Damage if it is your only Friend.” (was double)
Defense Matrix
Cooldown to 5 (was 4)
Haste duration to 1/2/3 seconds (was 1)
Dino Saddle
No longer a Property
Flamethrower
Damage to 10/20 (was 2)
Forklift
Damage to 150/250 (was 150/200)
Gamma Ray
Cooldown to 6 (was 7)
Hammlet
Cooldown to 6 (was 10)
Changed to “When you Slow, Charge this 1 seconds.” (was 2 seconds)
Hover Tech
Flying targets to 2/3/4 (was 1/2/3)
Ice 9000
Poison scaling to 15/30 (was 10/20)
Induction Aegis
Burn to 5 (was 2)
Isochoric Freezer
Cooldown to 6/5/4 (was 6)
Changed to “Freeze an item with a Cooldown of 5s or less for 2 seconds” (was 1/2/3 seconds)
Laser Pistol
Damage to 15/30/45/60 (was 10/20/30/40)
Micro Dave
Cooldown to 7/6/5/4 (was 8)
Burn to 5 (was 6/8/10/12)
Miss Isles
Changed to “When you use a Core, this gains +10/20/30 Damage for the fight and Reload it.” (was “When you use a Core, Reload this”)
Monitor Lizard
Poison scaling to 5/10/15 (was 3/6/9)
Omega Ray
Cooldown to 6 (was 7)
Pierre Conditioner
Freeze targets to 2/3 (was 1/2)
Plasma Rifle
Cooldown to 6 seconds (was 7)
Power Sander
Changed to “Haste the item to the right of this for 2/3/4/5 seconds.” (was 1/2/3/4)
Propeller Hat
Fixed an issue where this item could only make one Core fly at a time
Pylon
Changed to “Slow [1/2/3] item(s) for 1 second(s).” (was 1 item for 1/2/3 seconds)
Changed to “When you Slow, Haste an item for 1 second(s).” (was 1/2/3 seconds)
Pyrocarbon
Haste duration changed to 1/1.5/2 seconds (was 1 at all tiers)
Railgun
Damage to 250/500 (was 200/400)
Quest requires 8 Tech (was 10)
Rex Spex
Scaling to 80/160 (was 60/120)
Rocket Launcher
Burn to 2/4/6/8 (was 2/3/4/5)
Sat-Comm
Haste duration to 1/2/3/4 seconds (was bugged as 2/2/2/5)
Temporal Navigator
Fixed an issue with Obsidian variant triggering on Crit instead of Use
The Core
Cooldown to 6/5/4 (was 7/6/5)
Thermal Lance
Burn to 6 (was 5)
Burn scaling to 6/12/18 (was 5/10/15)
Pulse Rifle
Gains the Tech type
Cooldown to 5 (was 6/5/4/3)
Damage to 10/20/30/40 (was 10)
Unstable Grav Well
Cooldown to 7/6/5 (was 8/7/6)
Welding Torch
Cooldown to 8/7/6 (was 9/8/7)
Z-Shield
Shield to 75 (was 75/100/125)
Freeze duration to 1 second (was 1/2/3 seconds)
Cooldown to 7/6/5 (was 8)
Z-Sword
Damage to 50 (was 75/100/125)
Burn to 10 (was 12/16/20)
Cooldown to 7/6/5 (was 8)
PYGMALIEN
Atlas Stone
Corrected an issue where Obsidian Atlas Stone tripled its damage output on use
Balcony
Starts at Gold
Brass Knuckles
Cooldown to 9/8/7/6 (was 8)
Damage to 8 (was 8/16/24/32)
Cargo Shorts
Fixed an issue where this counted items in the stash for Multicast instead of its own tags
Cash Cannon
Starts at 50 damage (was 1)
Cold Room
Starts at Silver
Cooldown to 6 (was 9)
Changed to “Freeze 1/2/3 items for 1 second.” (was 1/2)
Changed to “When you use an adjacent Tool or Property, Charge this 1 second.” (was “When an enemy uses an item, Charge this 1 second”)
Changed to “When you Freeze, gain 2/4/8 Regen for the fight.” (was 5/10)
Dog
Cooldown to 9/8/7/6 (was 8/7/6/5)
Quests to sell 25/50/75 Food or Toys (was 20/40/60 Food)
Fixer Upper
Cooldown to 4 (was 5)
Grindstone
Cooldown to 3 (was 4)
Added: “If the Weapon to the Left has a Cooldown over 5 seconds, this has +1 Multicast.”
Hot Stones
Cooldown to 4 (was 6)
Burn to 2/4/6/8 (was 3/5/7/9)
Regen to 1/2/3/4 (was 1/4/7/10)
Investment Pitch (event)
Appreciated value changed to “Give your items +10 value (not including stash)” (was double the value of your leftmost item)
Jabalian Drum
Haste duration changed to 2 seconds (was 1/2)
Damage changed to 5/10 (was 6/9)
Keychain
Corrected enchantments to only target active items
Landscraper
Cooldown to 5 (was 7)
Luxury Tents
The first time you would die each fight, Heal 10/20% of your Max Health. (was 25/50%)
Model Ship
Starts at Silver
Cooldown to 5/4/3 (was 5)
Shield to 10 (was 25/50)
Money Tree
Cooldown to 5 (was 4)
Piggles Launcher
Cooldown to 7 (was 8)
Regal Blade
Quest requirements to 12/10/8 items bought (was 12/12/12)
Third quest now scales damage based on all items' value (was just Properties)
Slingshot
Starts at 2 ammo (was 1)
Spiky Shield
Shield to 10 (was 10/15/20/25)
Cooldown to 9/8/7/6 (was 9)
Textiles
Changed to “When you Heal with an item, Charge an adjacent non-Healing item 1 second.” (was Charge adjacent items)
Truffles
Lowered enchant numbers
Tusked Helm
Cooldown to 9/8/7/6 (was 10)
Damage and Shield to 10 (were 10/15/20/25)
Vineyard
Cooldown to 5 (was 6)
VIP Pass
Cooldown changed to 5 seconds (was 7)
Haste duration changed to 2 seconds (was 1/2/3)
Value increase changed to 4/6/8 and only for the current fight (was 1 and permanent)
Stelle
Firecrackers
Ammo to 5 (was 6)
Flare Gun
Corrected an issue where this did not correctly count as an Ammo item in some cases
Flashbang
Slow to 2/3/4 seconds (was 3/4/5)
Hangar
Starts at Diamond
Cooldown to 1 second (was 1.5)
Hammer
Quest goal increased to 10 (was 8)
Headset
Corrected an issue where several of this item’s enchants also triggered on “stops Flying”
Hydraulic Squeezer
Now correctly charges all of your Flying items instead of just 1
Lavaroller
Adjusted effect ordering so destroy happens before the Burn
This also corrected an issue where Grabinator would not buff Lavaroller
Cooldown to 9/7 (was 10/8)
Launch Tower
Changed to “The first time you use an item each fight, all your Vehicles start Flying.” (was at the start of each fight)
Lightning Rod
Corrected an issue where the enemy and player triggers were on different internal cooldowns
Lunch Box
+Regen skills no longer increase this item’s permanent gains
Orbital Polisher
Needs 150 items to fly (was 99)
Oxygen Mask
Regen to 3/6/9/12 (was 2/4/6/8)
Oxygen Tank
Healing to 75/100/125 per Vehicle (was 50/75/100)
Private Runabout
Cooldown to 10/9/8 (was 7)
Damage to 100 (was 50/100/150)
Rivet Gun
Cooldown to 8/7/6 (was 6)
Self-charge to 2 (was 1/2/3)
Sandbags
Cooldown to 5 (was 4)
Now causes 2/3/4 Vehicles to start Flying (was 1)
When a Vehicle starts Flying, Charge it 2 seconds (was 1/2/3 seconds)
Siren
Cooldown to 5/6/7 (was 7)
Slow and Haste duration to 1 second (was 0.5)
Solar Drone
No longer a Vehicle
Cooldown to 7 (was 8)
Squirrel Suit
Regen to 10/15/20 (was 6/8/10)
The Big One
Damage to 40/50% of max health (was 35/45)
Wrecking Ball
Cooldown to 20 (was 22)
VANESSA
Anchor
Haste duration changed to 2 (was 2/4)
Cooldown to 12/10 (was 13)
Blowgun
Cooldown to 8/6 (was 9)
Butterfly Swords
Cooldown to 7 (was 8)
Cyber Sai
Cooldown to 3 (was 5)
Damage to 10/20/30/40 (was 20/40/60/80)
Invulnerability charges to 2/3/4/5 (was 1/2/3/4)
Darkwater Angler
Cooldown to 8/7/6 (was 8)
Electric Eels
Damage to 100 (was 50)
Flagship
Damage to 50 (was 50/75/100)
Cooldown to 7/6/5 (was 7)
Kusarigama
Cooldown to 5 (was 6)
No longer Slows
Scaling damage to 5/10/15 (was 3/6/9)
Mantis Shrimp
Cooldown to 9 (was 10)
Mr. Richardson
Cooldown to 6 (was 7)
Old Saltclaw
Cooldown to 6 (was 7)
Orange Julian
Cooldown to 11/10/9 (was 11/10/9/8)
Starts at Silver
Pufferfish
Cooldown to 8/7/6 (was 8)
Seadog’s Saloon
Cooldown to 5/4 (was 6/5)
Stealth Glider
Re-enabled
Corrected an issue where enchanted Stealth Gliders' invulnerability did not break properly
Submarine
Damage to 50 (was 50/75/100)
Cooldown to 4/3/2 (was 4)
Torpedo
Max Ammo to 1 (was 2)
Damage scaling to 40/80/120 (was 40/70/100)
Zoarcid
Starts at Silver
Cooldown to 6 (was 7)
Haste duration to 2 seconds (was 1/2/3/4)
Damage to 15/30/45 (was 20/30/40/50)
COMMON ITEMS
Citrus
+Regen skills no longer increase this item’s permanent gains
Gland
+Regen skills no longer increase this item’s permanent gains
Scythe
Cooldown to 7 (from 11)
Hands of Time
Now properly no longer targets tools with no cooldown (or a cooldown of 1) with its active effect
SKILLS
Advanced Synthetics
Now Dooley only
Starts at Silver-tier
Alchemical Precision
Removed unnecessary Ammo check which prevented it from working on items that gained the Ammo tag
Bombs Away! (New Skill)
Stelle only
When you use a Vehicle or Drone, Burn [1/2/3]
Hot Air (New Skill)
Stelle only
The first time you Burn each fight, [1/2] of your items starts Flying
Equivalent Exchange
Corrected an issue where the triggers were not on the same internal cooldown
Expert Pilot
Starts at Bronze-tier
Your Vehicles have +[20/30/40/50] damage and Shield (from 30/60%)
Focused Strike
Renamed from Temporal Strike
Now Vanessa only
If you have exactly one Weapon, its cooldown is reduced by [--/5/10/15]% (from: cooldown reduced while your enemy has a Slowed item)
Heavy Machinery
Corrected an issue where this was not counting uses correctly
Heat Shield
Attempted a fix to correct an occasional issue where this would not trigger
Noisy Cricket
If you have at least 7 items in play, your Weapons deal +[--/20/30/40] damage (from 20/25/30)
Searing Flames
When one of your Burn items gains Haste, it gains [--/1/2/3] Burn for the fight (was conditional on already having Haste)
Steelstorm
Your Weapons have +[--/4/6/8] damage for each Weapon you have (from 4/8/12)
Streamline Weapon
When one of your Weapons gains Haste, it gains [--/5/10/15] damage for the fight (was conditional on already having Haste)
