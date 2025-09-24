Dear players,

A new patch for Pro Cycling Manager 2025 (version 01.06.01.537) is now available for everyone on Steam!

🛠 Patch Note

UI

Mouse cursor now displays correctly in 4K.,

Fixed rider selection issue on the Y axis in race UI.,

Race

Breakaways in stage races improved: better balance, fewer huge escapes, and more realistic chances for the peloton/leaders to come back.,

Career

Fixed sponsors sometimes funding two different teams.,

Fixed team name/jersey not updating with a new main sponsor.,

Fixed teams jumping directly from 3rd to 1st division.,

Fixed swapped sponsors on January 1st. (If you’re past July 31st, it may happen one last time when moving to the next season.),

Other

Fixed Supergiro stage 13 (duplicate KOM sprint at the finish).

Thank you for your continued feedback and support! 💬🚴

You can report bugs or share suggestions on the game Discord server: https://discord.gg/bKz7CU2gWu

>> https://linktr.ee/cyclinggames <<