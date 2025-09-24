 Skip to content
24 September 2025 Build 19929540 Edited 24 September 2025 – 12:46:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear players,

A new patch for Pro Cycling Manager 2025 (version 01.06.01.537) is now available for everyone on Steam!

🛠 Patch Note

UI

  • Mouse cursor now displays correctly in 4K.,

  • Fixed rider selection issue on the Y axis in race UI.,

Race

  • Breakaways in stage races improved: better balance, fewer huge escapes, and more realistic chances for the peloton/leaders to come back.,

Career

  • Fixed sponsors sometimes funding two different teams.,

  • Fixed team name/jersey not updating with a new main sponsor.,

  • Fixed teams jumping directly from 3rd to 1st division.,

  • Fixed swapped sponsors on January 1st. (If you’re past July 31st, it may happen one last time when moving to the next season.),

Other

  • Fixed Supergiro stage 13 (duplicate KOM sprint at the finish).

Thank you for your continued feedback and support! 💬🚴

You can report bugs or share suggestions on the game Discord server: https://discord.gg/bKz7CU2gWu

>> https://linktr.ee/cyclinggames <<

