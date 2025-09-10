Patch (6876) is LIVE!
Some legendary bugs have been fixed this time! We advise you to delete your saves, because of the fixes we did to the elusive phantom goop.
- Big alien research economy tweaks, different prices, different amount of research generated, etc.... Give this one an extra look!
- *Possible* SPAGHETTI MONSTER FIX
- Possible phantom goop fix
- Customers should not get stuck pooping anymore
- Fuel barrels arrive full
- Fuel barrels refill more again
- Balance in red if no money for order
- Game auto saves when you exit
- Confirmation popups
- Toilet door closes
- Some Alien research icons were too white
- Fuel fixes
- Money can taken from customers hands, not just by clicking on the cash button on screen
- Alien goods generate sus and research
- At price change don't have to press enter anymore
If you encounter bugs, report it on our Discord please!
