Patch (6876) is LIVE!



Some legendary bugs have been fixed this time! We advise you to delete your saves, because of the fixes we did to the elusive phantom goop.



- Big alien research economy tweaks, different prices, different amount of research generated, etc.... Give this one an extra look!

- *Possible* SPAGHETTI MONSTER FIX

- Possible phantom goop fix

- Customers should not get stuck pooping anymore

- Fuel barrels arrive full

- Fuel barrels refill more again

- Balance in red if no money for order

- Game auto saves when you exit

- Confirmation popups

- Toilet door closes

- Some Alien research icons were too white

- Fuel fixes

- Money can taken from customers hands, not just by clicking on the cash button on screen

- Alien goods generate sus and research

- At price change don't have to press enter anymore





If you encounter bugs, report it on our Discord please!

