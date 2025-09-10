 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong THE FINALS Destiny 2 Hollow Knight Deadlock Borderlands® 4
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 September 2025 Build 19929534 Edited 10 September 2025 – 17:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch (6876) is LIVE!

Some legendary bugs have been fixed this time! We advise you to delete your saves, because of the fixes we did to the elusive phantom goop.

- Big alien research economy tweaks, different prices, different amount of research generated, etc.... Give this one an extra look!
- *Possible* SPAGHETTI MONSTER FIX
- Possible phantom goop fix
- Customers should not get stuck pooping anymore
- Fuel barrels arrive full
- Fuel barrels refill more again
- Balance in red if no money for order
- Game auto saves when you exit
- Confirmation popups
- Toilet door closes
- Some Alien research icons were too white
- Fuel fixes
- Money can taken from customers hands, not just by clicking on the cash button on screen
- Alien goods generate sus and research
- At price change don't have to press enter anymore


If you encounter bugs, report it on our Discord please!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3911571
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link