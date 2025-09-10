Hello everyone!



I want to sincerely thank all of you who have purchased Just Work. It truly means a lot to me to see people believing in this project.

I kindly ask for a bit of patience: the game is still in Early Access, and my plan is to keep improving it patch by patch until we reach the final version.

In the next patch, the HUD design has been updated to make it clearer and more appealing, along with fixing several bugs that were affecting the experience. Step by step, every detail will be polished.

And as a little teaser… a new anomaly will soon arrive at the complex. I don’t want to spoil too much, but I can assure you it will bring a fresh new atmosphere to the game.

BUGFIXES

Walls now generate correctly (no more falling into the void).

Fixed a bug where you could store your teammate in the inventory (yes, literally disappearing).

CHANGES

Renewed HUD interface.

Inventory slots are now used with keys 1–4 (mouse wheel removed).

New player camera effects: when taking non-lethal damage, the player’s helmet will crack until it eventually shatters—if it breaks, the player dies. (Looks much better than a simple health bar).

Thanks again for all the support and for joining me on this journey.

See you on the EternaTIMA corridors.

- Santi