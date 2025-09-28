- Rework special bonuses for: King, Cook, Lumberjack, Smith, Guard, Engineer, Trapper

- Add campaign option for scaling difficulty with time. (Warning: this is still a bit experimental)

- New quest: 'Territory Marking'

- Add quests pushing to visit another kingdom, and limit quests available when greatly over-leveled for current kingdom

- Enemies sometimes open the doors in dungeons.

- Borders tooltips: information is scaled to player's army

- Minimap: radio button to view world difficulties

- Alchemy: skill value gives a proba to double-drink pots

- Raiding mobs stay near the attacked village, and you can enter the village after rooting the raiders

- Allow multi fights on world locations

- Loot from mobs: best mob item is more likely to drop



Fixes:

- avoid duplicated villages names, more varied troll city names

- spells: fix price displayed during the day

- balance: give slightly less teeth for mobs, and more for quests

- fix mob visilibity on game reload

- slightly increase dungeon mobs scaling

- fixing some bugs on text inputs introduced in previous patch

- fix some tooltips on buildings not hidden when entering a dialog

- fix camera sometimes wrongly centering on acting gob

- improvements on the world generation algorithm

- Alchemy: prevent mixing rings into potions

- fix shortcut not displayed correctly

- Guns: cannot use indirect fire while in dungeons, Allow unpack guns while in control zone.

- alchemy: add button to "mix" a potion directly during a fight





This patch took a bit of time to release because I wanted to ensure it was playtested enough -- Thanks a lot to 4eyes for helping us to get there!

