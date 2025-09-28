- Rework special bonuses for: King, Cook, Lumberjack, Smith, Guard, Engineer, Trapper
- Add campaign option for scaling difficulty with time. (Warning: this is still a bit experimental)
- New quest: 'Territory Marking'
- Add quests pushing to visit another kingdom, and limit quests available when greatly over-leveled for current kingdom
- Enemies sometimes open the doors in dungeons.
- Borders tooltips: information is scaled to player's army
- Minimap: radio button to view world difficulties
- Alchemy: skill value gives a proba to double-drink pots
- Raiding mobs stay near the attacked village, and you can enter the village after rooting the raiders
- Allow multi fights on world locations
- Loot from mobs: best mob item is more likely to drop
Fixes:
- avoid duplicated villages names, more varied troll city names
- spells: fix price displayed during the day
- balance: give slightly less teeth for mobs, and more for quests
- fix mob visilibity on game reload
- slightly increase dungeon mobs scaling
- fixing some bugs on text inputs introduced in previous patch
- fix some tooltips on buildings not hidden when entering a dialog
- fix camera sometimes wrongly centering on acting gob
- improvements on the world generation algorithm
- Alchemy: prevent mixing rings into potions
- fix shortcut not displayed correctly
- Guns: cannot use indirect fire while in dungeons, Allow unpack guns while in control zone.
- alchemy: add button to "mix" a potion directly during a fight
This patch took a bit of time to release because I wanted to ensure it was playtested enough -- Thanks a lot to 4eyes for helping us to get there!
Patch 1.3.8 (or whatever the id)
