Release highlights

Full changelog

A new big event chain where Shani & the MC go on a mission together, consisting of 6 parts



Asha as a post-raid reward



Shani / MC in the bathroom



Kyra at the watchtower



Solo Fairy living room scene (only for good / neutral path)



Solo Kateryna living room scene



Chili at the gym



d5f (Decayed) first part



d4d (Taliah)



Updated Italian translation to 0.19 (credits: Eagle1900)



Updated Simplified Chinese translation to 0.19 (credits: aler, Wert)



Added one animation in d5e



Added 2 small animations in Zahra's introduction



Added one animation when meeting Chili for the first time in d17a



Added render variations for Fairy / Kateryna in d18b



Added a no-blood version for Lirah's Duty path penetration scene



Added some render angles during the sex scene with the prostitute in the raider settlement



Removed inactive living room options to prevent confusion



Changed "Foreign Affairs" replay label



Fixed Zahra's variations in Emilia intro



Fixed a few instances of dialogue where Ain's name was hardcoded



Fixed a replay issue in "Alley Adventures" where choosing to not do anything would exit to the main menu



Fixed an incorrect hint for Fairy's scene in Decayed



Fixed some variation conditions in Emilia/Fairy wake-up scene



Fixed a missing event flag from d18f



Fixed various renders throughout the game



Updated the world map and the raider settlement overview to properly reflect the chosen paths



Redesigned Savana slightly with unique traits reflecting her character and profession, making her a bit more distinct from other characters in the game



Expanded the ending sequence of d19f



Added two small intermediate steps in "History or Heresy" quest



Added a marker for when Kyra asks you to get Asha back



Fixed a long-standing bug with Lirah's quest resolution on Duty path



Fixed a couple of instances of uninitialized variables that could cause a crash under certain occasions



Fixed an inconsistency where Kyra would ask you to get Asha back even if you haven't offered her as a reward



Fixed an issue with incorrectly not blocking d18g



Fixed an issue with the QTE menus appearing when they shouldn't



Fixed a couple renders where the Queen's collar clipped through the dress



Fixed various reported typos and grammar issues



Fixed some old remaining images in Fairy's bathroom scene (d5f)



Fixed an issue where you could trigger Emilia & Shani in the library while Shani was in the Zone



Fixed some erroneous text variation checks



Fixed a code issue where the game would jump from Chili in the gym to the repeatable Hive Queen quest



