The latest update of Desert Stalker is finally here!
Release highlightsIn update 0.19, we see the MC going back into the desert, where him & Shani embark on a mission together. Aside from that, we also have some bathroom fun with Shani, two new living room events, and a short trip to the beloved Raiders' new base.
PS: Regarding the main event of this update, our plans for it were so big that we needed to split it in two parts, similar to the Zone, so the continuation will come in the next update.
Given that it involves the MC leaving his home, you will not be able to return before the next update (we will warn you in-game when that point is reached).
We would suggest to leave that content for last, or keep a separate save before that if you want to (re-)visit the various other activities around the house.
P.S. #2: The Spanish, Russian and Traditional Chinese translations are still being worked on by our translators. As soon as they become available to us, we will update the game accordingly.
Full changelogNew content (~1,600 renders):
- A new big event chain where Shani & the MC go on a mission together, consisting of 6 parts
- Asha as a post-raid reward
- Shani / MC in the bathroom
- Kyra at the watchtower
- Solo Fairy living room scene (only for good / neutral path)
- Solo Kateryna living room scene
- Chili at the gym
Reworks (~100 renders):
- d5f (Decayed) first part
- d4d (Taliah)
Translations:
- Updated Italian translation to 0.19 (credits: Eagle1900)
- Updated Simplified Chinese translation to 0.19 (credits: aler, Wert)
Minor changes / Bugfixes:
- Added one animation in d5e
- Added 2 small animations in Zahra's introduction
- Added one animation when meeting Chili for the first time in d17a
- Added render variations for Fairy / Kateryna in d18b
- Added a no-blood version for Lirah's Duty path penetration scene
- Added some render angles during the sex scene with the prostitute in the raider settlement
- Removed inactive living room options to prevent confusion
- Changed "Foreign Affairs" replay label
- Fixed Zahra's variations in Emilia intro
- Fixed a few instances of dialogue where Ain's name was hardcoded
- Fixed a replay issue in "Alley Adventures" where choosing to not do anything would exit to the main menu
- Fixed an incorrect hint for Fairy's scene in Decayed
- Fixed some variation conditions in Emilia/Fairy wake-up scene
- Fixed a missing event flag from d18f
- Fixed various renders throughout the game
- Updated the world map and the raider settlement overview to properly reflect the chosen paths
- Redesigned Savana slightly with unique traits reflecting her character and profession, making her a bit more distinct from other characters in the game
- Expanded the ending sequence of d19f
- Added two small intermediate steps in "History or Heresy" quest
- Added a marker for when Kyra asks you to get Asha back
- Fixed a long-standing bug with Lirah's quest resolution on Duty path
- Fixed a couple of instances of uninitialized variables that could cause a crash under certain occasions
- Fixed an inconsistency where Kyra would ask you to get Asha back even if you haven't offered her as a reward
- Fixed an issue with incorrectly not blocking d18g
- Fixed an issue with the QTE menus appearing when they shouldn't
- Fixed a couple renders where the Queen's collar clipped through the dress
- Fixed various reported typos and grammar issues
- Fixed some old remaining images in Fairy's bathroom scene (d5f)
- Fixed an issue where you could trigger Emilia & Shani in the library while Shani was in the Zone
- Fixed some erroneous text variation checks
- Fixed a code issue where the game would jump from Chili in the gym to the repeatable Hive Queen quest
Known issues:
- Some typos and grammatical errors are not yet fixed, since we need to have the full set of translations to properly fix them.
That's it for now, let us know how you liked the update. And, as always, please report any bugs or other issues you encounter so we can make the game better. We hope you enjoy!
