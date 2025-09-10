Changelog

- Fixed bug that caused an instant active trace to occur when triggering the action from a terminal started from a subterminal.



- Fixed bug when receiving the runtime error "connection interrupted" from a subterminal, causing the connection not to be lost despite receiving the message.



- Fixed bug that caused active traces related to subterminals not to be deleted after receiving the runtime error "connection interrupted" if the machine had been restarted.



- Fixed bug that caused subterminals and visual programs opened from them not to close when the main terminal was closed.



- Fixed bug that caused the terminal to become unresponsive after launching reboot on a subterminal on a remote machine.