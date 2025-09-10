 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19929295 Edited 10 September 2025 – 16:26:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog


- Fixed bug that caused an instant active trace to occur when triggering the action from a terminal started from a subterminal.

- Fixed bug when receiving the runtime error "connection interrupted" from a subterminal, causing the connection not to be lost despite receiving the message.

- Fixed bug that caused active traces related to subterminals not to be deleted after receiving the runtime error "connection interrupted" if the machine had been restarted.

- Fixed bug that caused subterminals and visual programs opened from them not to close when the main terminal was closed.

- Fixed bug that caused the terminal to become unresponsive after launching reboot on a subterminal on a remote machine.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Grey Hack Windows Depot 605231
  • Loading history…
macOS Grey Hack OSX Depot 605232
  • Loading history…
Linux Grey Hack Linux Depot 605233
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Grey Hack Windows32 Depot 605234
  • Loading history…
