Hey everyone,

first of all, in this small patch I adjusted the lighting in the cinema a little. It’s no longer quite as dark in the backseats, but still dark enough. The reason for this change is that many players had trouble seeing where they could walk, and for some anomalies you need to take different paths.

Before Halloween, I’m planning a bigger content update. This should be released no later than October 24, and maybe even a few days earlier. As you can see in the picture with these update notes, there will be a new character in the content update: the mom of Jim and Olivia, along with a lot of other new stuff!

Have a great week!

Marten

Struggle Game Studio