10 September 2025 Build 19929248 Edited 10 September 2025 – 17:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We have another batch of hotfixes for you.

Improvements & Bugfixes

  • Fixes of bugs that affected the training objects

  • Improvement of Scramble button visibility

  • Siren SFX fixes

  • Right-click prioritization fix (when used on built object)

  • Crew members will not automatically eat again after loading a leisure time save

  • Fixed planes not returning after loading a save when the scramble happened during saving

Issues we are currently working on:

  • We want to make ammo piles highly explosive. This will come out very soon, so keep it safe from enemy attacks.

  • We are investigating an issue where the size of a runway is not calculated correctly anymore if it already has existing materials on it.

  • We are investigating an issue of Mac silicone users not being able to load late game maps anymore.

We continue with more bug fixes, so expect more smaller updates coming the next few days.

Thank you for your reports and feedback!

