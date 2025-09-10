We have another batch of hotfixes for you.

Improvements & Bugfixes

Fixes of bugs that affected the training objects

Improvement of Scramble button visibility

Siren SFX fixes

Right-click prioritization fix (when used on built object)

Crew members will not automatically eat again after loading a leisure time save

Fixed planes not returning after loading a save when the scramble happened during saving

Issues we are currently working on:

We want to make ammo piles highly explosive. This will come out very soon, so keep it safe from enemy attacks.

We are investigating an issue where the size of a runway is not calculated correctly anymore if it already has existing materials on it.

We are investigating an issue of Mac silicone users not being able to load late game maps anymore.

We continue with more bug fixes, so expect more smaller updates coming the next few days.

Thank you for your reports and feedback!