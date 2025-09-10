We’ve added a brand-new Roguelike Mode in the Extras menu!
Now you can:
-Play quick and challenging runs with dozens of unique cards.
-Practice your strategies without pressure.
-Earn golden stamps to use in the main game.
A fresh way to enjoy, experiment, and spend time inside Lost Letter!
New Update Available!
