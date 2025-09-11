This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello all!

I've seen a ton of comments from folks saying they want to replay Chapter One, but are having trouble deciding whether to do so now, or wait til the 2.0 Update and have to wait on playing Chapter Two, so I wanted to try and provide a better option!

The "2.0 Update" for CULTIC has been pretty stable in testing so far, so I've gone ahead and made it publicly available via the beta branch on Steam!

You can opt into this beta by right-clicking on CULTIC in your library, going to Properties, then the "Betas" tab, and selecting "beta" from the dropdown.

I'm still working on some minor QA stuff for Chapter Two, so if you do encounter any issues, feel free to report them to the Bug Reporting forum on Steam!

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1684930/discussions/1/

If you have feedback, you're welcome to submit it to the Feedback and Suggestions forum, but bear in mind that this close to Chapter Two's launch, I will be trying to avoiding making significant changes to the game! This means that even popular feedback may not be implemented until a post-launch patch if there are risks of regressions.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1684930/discussions/2/

Here's what the "2.0 Update" includes:

All of the visual updates/improvements to Chapter One

All of the gameplay changes and additions present in Chapter Two

An overhaul to the "Miner Problems" Survival Map

A significant amount of bug fixes

A significant number of optimizations to Chapter One's maps and core systems

The menu/UI rework

The "2.0 Update" does not include any of Chapter Two's content - the new Chapter should not be visible in the New Game menu and the new Survival Maps should not be present in the Survival Mode either.

Hope you enjoy! If you have any issues, please use the Discussions boards and provide as much information as possible!





