Here are the contents changed during maintenance that occurred on 10/1/2025.

Our collaboration with FAIRY TAIL launches!

FAIRY TAIL takes over the world of Faaast Penguin!We'll have you penguins fulfill various quests as members of the Fairy Tail mage guild.Acnologia attacks during a tour?!Enjoy a variety of events, including a co-op event where everyone works together to defeat enemies, and challenge events completing guild quests!Many customizable items like exclusive costumes, ultimate rides, emotes, consumables, and nameplates will drop!

Collaboration Event Period: October 1, 2025 (Wed) to October 28, 2025 (Tue) 21:00 PDT

Details：https://faaast-penguin.com/en/news/7713/



Added the Hide UI feature

During Tours, you can now toggle the UI display on or off!

Press the button to switch between the following three modes.

UI On (Default)

UI Off & Names Shown

UI Off & Names Hidden

Autumn has arrived in Japan Scroll!

Enjoy a different look and feel from the usual Japan Scroll.

Period: Until 10/14/2025 21:00 PDT

Note: Japan Scroll will undergo renewal starting on 10/15

Newly Added

All Platforms

Added the Hide UI feature during tours

Steam / Epic Games Store version

Added functionality to operate EOS Overlay (Friend Invite feature) with a gamepad

PlayStation 5 / Xbox Series X|S version

Added a Discord button to the home screen. Pressing the button opens a QR code to the official Discord. You can hide it from "Games" in "Settings & Support."



Adjustments

All Platforms

Removed the tutorial course that required passing through Dash Rings

Bug Fixes

All Platforms

Fixed a bug where the correct course was not displayed during activity transitions, causing endless falling

Fixed a bug where volume adjustments during matchmaking were not applied correctly

Fixed a bug where the Knockout UI appeared after being attacked and using Rescue Service

Fixed a bug where players appeared as dropped out on the result screen after finishing a Tour

Fixed a bug where Activity Result did not appear after the 1st Activity and the 2nd Activity started suddenly

Fixed a bug where effect items obtained on the waiting island remained into the 1st Activity

Fixed a bug where SE would not play after returning to Home Screen if screen transitioned during matchmaking

Fixed a bug in “Miami Splash” where using the emote “Ninja Technique: Substitution” only displayed the jetpack in the sky

Fixed an issue where the ranking displayed in the Tour Result could differ from the actual ranking.

Fixed a bug where characters disappeared in the results when a Tour ended immediately after obtaining a paraglider

Fixed a bug where jump height was reduced on the waiting island

Fixed a bug where water was not refilled even when running on the water surface in “Miami Splash”

Fixed a bug where the screen went black during loading at Tour start

Fixed a bug where players could still attack while recovering from Knockout

Fixed overlapping sardine cans in “Flamingo Marina”

Minor course adjustments

Other minor fixes

Steam / Epic Games Store version

Fixed a bug where minimizing or switching screens during loading could prevent races from functioning properly

Fixed a bug where switching emote palettes with the keyboard and then using emotes with a controller caused the palette to remain visible indefinitely

Fixed a bug where clicking outside the window frame in the Notices prevented page navigation

Xbox Series X|S version

Fixed a bug where setting the console language to Latin American Spanish displayed European Spanish in-game

Known Issues



https://faaast-penguin.com/en/news/948/

