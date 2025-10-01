Thank you for playing Faaast Penguin.
Here are the contents changed during maintenance that occurred on 10/1/2025.
Our collaboration with FAIRY TAIL launches!
FAIRY TAIL takes over the world of Faaast Penguin!We'll have you penguins fulfill various quests as members of the Fairy Tail mage guild.Acnologia attacks during a tour?!Enjoy a variety of events, including a co-op event where everyone works together to defeat enemies, and challenge events completing guild quests!Many customizable items like exclusive costumes, ultimate rides, emotes, consumables, and nameplates will drop!
Collaboration Event Period: October 1, 2025 (Wed) to October 28, 2025 (Tue) 21:00 PDT
Details：https://faaast-penguin.com/en/news/7713/
Added the Hide UI feature
During Tours, you can now toggle the UI display on or off!
Press the button to switch between the following three modes.
UI On (Default)
UI Off & Names Shown
UI Off & Names Hidden
Autumn has arrived in Japan Scroll!
Enjoy a different look and feel from the usual Japan Scroll.
Period: Until 10/14/2025 21:00 PDT
Note: Japan Scroll will undergo renewal starting on 10/15
Newly Added
All Platforms
Added the Hide UI feature during tours
Steam / Epic Games Store version
Added functionality to operate EOS Overlay (Friend Invite feature) with a gamepad
PlayStation 5 / Xbox Series X|S version
Added a Discord button to the home screen.
Pressing the button opens a QR code to the official Discord.
You can hide it from "Games" in "Settings & Support."
Adjustments
All Platforms
Removed the tutorial course that required passing through Dash Rings
Bug Fixes
All Platforms
Fixed a bug where the correct course was not displayed during activity transitions, causing endless falling
Fixed a bug where volume adjustments during matchmaking were not applied correctly
Fixed a bug where the Knockout UI appeared after being attacked and using Rescue Service
Fixed a bug where players appeared as dropped out on the result screen after finishing a Tour
Fixed a bug where Activity Result did not appear after the 1st Activity and the 2nd Activity started suddenly
Fixed a bug where effect items obtained on the waiting island remained into the 1st Activity
Fixed a bug where SE would not play after returning to Home Screen if screen transitioned during matchmaking
Fixed a bug in “Miami Splash” where using the emote “Ninja Technique: Substitution” only displayed the jetpack in the sky
Fixed an issue where the ranking displayed in the Tour Result could differ from the actual ranking.
Fixed a bug where characters disappeared in the results when a Tour ended immediately after obtaining a paraglider
Fixed a bug where jump height was reduced on the waiting island
Fixed a bug where water was not refilled even when running on the water surface in “Miami Splash”
Fixed a bug where the screen went black during loading at Tour start
Fixed a bug where players could still attack while recovering from Knockout
Fixed overlapping sardine cans in “Flamingo Marina”
Minor course adjustments
Other minor fixes
Steam / Epic Games Store version
Fixed a bug where minimizing or switching screens during loading could prevent races from functioning properly
Fixed a bug where switching emote palettes with the keyboard and then using emotes with a controller caused the palette to remain visible indefinitely
Fixed a bug where clicking outside the window frame in the Notices prevented page navigation
Xbox Series X|S version
Fixed a bug where setting the console language to Latin American Spanish displayed European Spanish in-game
Known Issues
https://faaast-penguin.com/en/news/948/
