- Added the final boss and game ending
- Added new NPCs and missing dialogue
- Added item gambling system
- Added post game dungeons
- Reduced initial inventory space to 10 items
- Increased spellbook drop chance, leveled up enemies now increase the drop chance even more
- Loading a game will now show the total playtime and completion percentage
- Snatchers won't steal items anymore if they have already stolen an item
- Chance for monster houses now increases by floor level
- Enemies can level up one level more (Foul -> Necrotic)
- Soldiers will now give EXP even when they explode
- The Darkseed will now only activate after being hurt
- Fixed an issue where identified serums would not show as identified in the storage during a run
- Fixed an issue where you couldn't use the door right away after stepping on an exit trap
- Fixed issue where the Carnifex would use multiple turns when not aggroed yet
Thanks for playing!
Changed files in this update