10 September 2025 Build 19928959
Hey there! This is a major update that adds a lot of the stuff that was still missing from the game. Of course, there are some bug fixes as well. Here's what has changed:

  • Added the final boss and game ending
  • Added new NPCs and missing dialogue
  • Added item gambling system
  • Added post game dungeons
  • Reduced initial inventory space to 10 items
  • Increased spellbook drop chance, leveled up enemies now increase the drop chance even more
  • Loading a game will now show the total playtime and completion percentage
  • Snatchers won't steal items anymore if they have already stolen an item
  • Chance for monster houses now increases by floor level
  • Enemies can level up one level more (Foul -> Necrotic)
  • Soldiers will now give EXP even when they explode
  • The Darkseed will now only activate after being hurt
  • Fixed an issue where identified serums would not show as identified in the storage during a run
  • Fixed an issue where you couldn't use the door right away after stepping on an exit trap
  • Fixed issue where the Carnifex would use multiple turns when not aggroed yet


Thanks for playing!

