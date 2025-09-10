Added the final boss and game ending



Added new NPCs and missing dialogue



Added item gambling system



Added post game dungeons



Reduced initial inventory space to 10 items



Increased spellbook drop chance, leveled up enemies now increase the drop chance even more



Loading a game will now show the total playtime and completion percentage



Snatchers won't steal items anymore if they have already stolen an item



Chance for monster houses now increases by floor level



Enemies can level up one level more (Foul -> Necrotic)



Soldiers will now give EXP even when they explode



The Darkseed will now only activate after being hurt



Fixed an issue where identified serums would not show as identified in the storage during a run



Fixed an issue where you couldn't use the door right away after stepping on an exit trap



Fixed issue where the Carnifex would use multiple turns when not aggroed yet



Hey there! This is a major update that adds a lot of the stuff that was still missing from the game. Of course, there are some bug fixes as well. Here's what has changed:Thanks for playing!