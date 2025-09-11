New Additions and Adjustments:
- Added 4 new skins for the little guy
- Adjusted Mikiri's description to be more accurate
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where Mikiri didn't damage enemies in its path.
Undetermined fixes for bugs. If you still encounter these bugs, please contact us:
- Fixed an issue where the game would gradually lag after long periods of idle time.
Additional:
Since I've been working intensely for 10 consecutive days, I'll be taking a break after this update until next Monday to reflect on the future development and update direction of the game. I'll publish a separate announcement at that time.
Thank you again to all the hunters who supported Dark Hunting Ground! Thank you very much!
