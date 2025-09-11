 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong THE FINALS Deadlock Destiny 2 Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 September 2025 Build 19928850 Edited 11 September 2025 – 02:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Additions and Adjustments:

  • Added 4 new skins for the little guy
  • Adjusted Mikiri's description to be more accurate


Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where Mikiri didn't damage enemies in its path.


Undetermined fixes for bugs. If you still encounter these bugs, please contact us:

  • Fixed an issue where the game would gradually lag after long periods of idle time.


Additional:
Since I've been working intensely for 10 consecutive days, I'll be taking a break after this update until next Monday to reflect on the future development and update direction of the game. I'll publish a separate announcement at that time.
Thank you again to all the hunters who supported Dark Hunting Ground! Thank you very much!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2494811
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2494812
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link