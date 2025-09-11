New Additions and Adjustments:

Added 4 new skins for the little guy



Adjusted Mikiri's description to be more accurate



Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where Mikiri didn't damage enemies in its path.



Undetermined fixes for bugs. If you still encounter these bugs, please contact us:

Fixed an issue where the game would gradually lag after long periods of idle time.



Additional:Since I've been working intensely for 10 consecutive days, I'll be taking a break after this update until next Monday to reflect on the future development and update direction of the game. I'll publish a separate announcement at that time.Thank you again to all the hunters who supported Dark Hunting Ground! Thank you very much!