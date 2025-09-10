 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19928822 Edited 11 September 2025 – 00:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update contains the latest FNA and SDL3 libraries, as well as a fix for a weird rounding bug I encountered while working on WOLFHOUND. The per-pixel movement of the player uses 3 operations to determine the absolute pixel position each frame, but for some reason (possibly due to CPU optimizations) if all are done as a single line of code, an incorrect result is sometimes returned. Hopefully this prevents anymore poor souls from getting stuck in a wall!

1.097

------------------

  • fix for player movement rounding bug

  • updated game controller database

  • updated to FNA 25.09

