This update contains the latest FNA and SDL3 libraries, as well as a fix for a weird rounding bug I encountered while working on WOLFHOUND. The per-pixel movement of the player uses 3 operations to determine the absolute pixel position each frame, but for some reason (possibly due to CPU optimizations) if all are done as a single line of code, an incorrect result is sometimes returned. Hopefully this prevents anymore poor souls from getting stuck in a wall!

1.097

------------------