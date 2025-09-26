 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 19928791 Edited 26 September 2025 – 05:09:05 UTC
Update notes via Steam Community

We just released a patch update to fix a bug for Neo City.  Check out the Patch Notes below: 

 

Patch Notes: 

  • Neo City Stage 

  • Fixed a bug where scaffolding and grapple points would not appear correctly when returning to Neo City. 

  

This patch fixes a soft-lock issue that could prevent players from completing the Neo City stage after obtaining the Ninja Hook. After obtaining that item, scaffolding with grapple points descends down and allows the player to use the Ninja Hook to progress upward to the next section of the stage. However, if players used Fast Travel or exited the stage right after obtaining the Ninja Hook, there was a chance that the scaffolding and grapple points would no longer be present when returning to Neo City, blocking players from continuing through the stage.  

Any players that previously encountered this issue can now return to Neo City and should see the scaffolding and grapple points back in place, allowing you to continue the stage on your existing save data. 

