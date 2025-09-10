 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Destiny 2 Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 September 2025 Build 19928693 Edited 10 September 2025 – 15:39:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch Notes
  • Fixed an issue where time did not reset properly between games.
  • Fixed a bug where pausing the game blocked button interactions.
  • Fixed a bug where the first move in the main menu game could be incorrect in some situations.
  • Fixed an issue with haircut progress not saving correctly.
  • Fixed a bug where the review screen engine detached after running a deep analysis.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2248901
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2248902
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link