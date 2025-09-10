 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19928488
Update notes via Steam Community
- Several details were added to the intro of scene 6.
- A "damage received" effect was added during the fight in scene 6.
- A visual bug in Moreno’s eyes was fixed, which caused them to shift erratically during animations, especially the blocking one.

