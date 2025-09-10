 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Destiny 2 Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 September 2025 Build 19928486 Edited 10 September 2025 – 16:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update Unsealed Pact Playtest version v0.8.4

1. Adding Game History Tab in Main Menu

2. Adding some Achievements

3. Some bug fix

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3858081
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3858082
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link