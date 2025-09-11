 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 THE FINALS Destiny 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 September 2025 Build 19928314 Edited 11 September 2025 – 14:19:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Women's World Cup


The new women's tournament closely follows the 2027 format for qualifiers, with some adjustments due to simulator limitations.

- UEFA qualifiers use a league system with promotion and relegation, and if the host is European, they still participate despite automatic qualification.

- The UEFA playoff brackets do not strictly adhere to the League A vs League C or League A/B vs League B structure.

- CONMEBOL qualifiers use a double round robin instead of a single round robin format.

- AFC and CAF qualifiers have multiple group hosts rather than just one.

By default, Brazil hosts the 2027 tournament and the USA hosts in 2030. Note that not every official national team is eligible for World Cup qualifiers, with some CONCACAF, CAF, and AFC teams excluded as in the actual competition.

Also, be very careful when adding custom hosts in the editor. Always make sure you select female teams marked with the gender symbol so that you do not accidentally choose a male team.

Women's Intercontinental Cup


The Women's Intercontinental Cup and 16-team World Cup have been moved to the "Extra" section to make way for the new Women's World Cup.

Web site:
https://simcups.com

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105681
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105683
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105684
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link