Women's World Cup

Women's Intercontinental Cup

The new women's tournament closely follows the 2027 format for qualifiers, with some adjustments due to simulator limitations.- UEFA qualifiers use a league system with promotion and relegation, and if the host is European, they still participate despite automatic qualification.- The UEFA playoff brackets do not strictly adhere to the League A vs League C or League A/B vs League B structure.- CONMEBOL qualifiers use a double round robin instead of a single round robin format.- AFC and CAF qualifiers have multiple group hosts rather than just one.By default, Brazil hosts the 2027 tournament and the USA hosts in 2030. Note that not every official national team is eligible for World Cup qualifiers, with some CONCACAF, CAF, and AFC teams excluded as in the actual competition.Also, be very careful when adding custom hosts in the editor. Always make sure you select female teams marked with the gender symbol so that you do not accidentally choose a male team.The Women's Intercontinental Cup and 16-team World Cup have been moved to the "Extra" section to make way for the new Women's World Cup.Web site: