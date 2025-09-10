Steam Early Access Build: V0.243
Update quick look:
Fixed a couple bugs.
Added separate door objects to the Objects tool (so you can add open doors).
Added a few color variations for Biomes Short Grass and Long Grass.
Added Assets: Separated All Door objects
Added separated door objects to all the Object Tool door themes (most are now Multi object themes). All the relevant door object themes have been separated out into separate door and door frames, so you can add open doors using the Object Tool (rotate and place them how you need). The themes now contain : 1. Door + Door Frame (as before), 2. Door only, 3. Door frame only.
Added Assets: Wooden Log Door objects
Added Wood Log Door themes to the Object Tool (Large and normal sizes) to match the doors available in the Door themes library.
Added Assets: Biome color variants for Short Grass and Long Grass
Added color variations for the biomes Short Grass and Long Grass.
Ash
Autumn Orange
Brown
Blue
Dark Green
Dry
Underdark Purple
Bug: The “Empty Theme” layout object colors did not match the button color in the map list on map reload
Theme colors assigned to the locked empty Themes at the top of each theme list were not being applied to their layout objects on map reload. They will now stay grey or any other color you’ve assigned the button to when loaded. Fixed.
Bug: Object Tool Theme Overrides sometimes not loading on map reload
When loading a map Object theme overrides like color override would sometimes not be loaded from the save file, depending on load order of assets internally. Fixed.
Bug: A few Biome names were not correct
Some Biome names were not correct, showing the group name or another biomes name instead. Fixed.
Changed files in this update