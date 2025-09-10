Steam Early Access Build: V0.243

Update quick look:

Fixed a couple bugs.

Added separate door objects to the Objects tool (so you can add open doors).

Added a few color variations for Biomes Short Grass and Long Grass.

Added Assets: Separated All Door objects

Added separated door objects to all the Object Tool door themes (most are now Multi object themes). All the relevant door object themes have been separated out into separate door and door frames, so you can add open doors using the Object Tool (rotate and place them how you need). The themes now contain : 1. Door + Door Frame (as before), 2. Door only, 3. Door frame only.

Added Assets: Wooden Log Door objects

Added Wood Log Door themes to the Object Tool (Large and normal sizes) to match the doors available in the Door themes library.

Added Assets: Biome color variants for Short Grass and Long Grass

Added color variations for the biomes Short Grass and Long Grass.

Ash

Autumn Orange

Brown

Blue

Dark Green

Dry

Underdark Purple

Bug: The “Empty Theme” layout object colors did not match the button color in the map list on map reload

Theme colors assigned to the locked empty Themes at the top of each theme list were not being applied to their layout objects on map reload. They will now stay grey or any other color you’ve assigned the button to when loaded. Fixed.

Bug: Object Tool Theme Overrides sometimes not loading on map reload

When loading a map Object theme overrides like color override would sometimes not be loaded from the save file, depending on load order of assets internally. Fixed.



Bug: A few Biome names were not correct

Some Biome names were not correct, showing the group name or another biomes name instead. Fixed.