With this update, we’re expanding language support: In addition to German, English, French, Italian, and Spanish, the game is now available in Portuguese, Japanese, Korean, Turkish, Ukrainian, Russian, Polish, and Chinese. We’ve also achieved further performance improvements for an even smoother gameplay experience.
The translations were machine-generated and manually corrected where possible. Unfortunately, we don’t have a native speaker for every language on our team – so we truly appreciate it if you report any translation errors. We will make sure to correct them and include fixes in future patches.
Language Update CL#10408
Update notes via Steam Community
