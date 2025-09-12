 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19928233 Edited 12 September 2025 – 12:39:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
With this update, we’re expanding language support: In addition to German, English, French, Italian, and Spanish, the game is now available in Portuguese, Japanese, Korean, Turkish, Ukrainian, Russian, Polish, and Chinese. We’ve also achieved further performance improvements for an even smoother gameplay experience.

The translations were machine-generated and manually corrected where possible. Unfortunately, we don’t have a native speaker for every language on our team – so we truly appreciate it if you report any translation errors. We will make sure to correct them and include fixes in future patches.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2492571
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2492572
  • Loading history…
