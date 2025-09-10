- The game starts in fullscreen mode by default. This should help with the issue where some players sometimes have trouble getting the shoot button to work.
- Motion blur effect has been removed from dash.
- Added an option to turn off motion blur.
- Nerfed the number of enemies in the first level of The Room. The first levels of the game were unfairly difficult, I reduced the number of enemies on them so that the progression through the game would be more even.
- Nerfed the number of enemies in the second level of Junk Yard.
- Improved tire collision in the Junk Yard map.
- Painhead explosions will no longer throw up Jades.
- Decreased the size of drops in the rain effect.
- Decreased the size of the foliage so that monsters are easier to see.
- Translated new menu items.
Thanks to everyone who supports me!
Changed files in this update