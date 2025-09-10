 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Destiny 2 Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 September 2025 Build 19928211 Edited 10 September 2025 – 15:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • The game starts in fullscreen mode by default. This should help with the issue where some players sometimes have trouble getting the shoot button to work.
  • Motion blur effect has been removed from dash.
  • Added an option to turn off motion blur.
  • Nerfed the number of enemies in the first level of The Room. The first levels of the game were unfairly difficult, I reduced the number of enemies on them so that the progression through the game would be more even.
  • Nerfed the number of enemies in the second level of Junk Yard.
  • Improved tire collision in the Junk Yard map.
  • Painhead explosions will no longer throw up Jades.
  • Decreased the size of drops in the rain effect.
  • Decreased the size of the foliage so that monsters are easier to see.
  • Translated new menu items.


Thanks to everyone who supports me!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1567001
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link