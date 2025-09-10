Hello everyone!
A new update is here with many fixes and quite a few quality of life improvements.
The Rogue of Nexus Demo has been updated too!
Update v1.1.1
Several minor bugfixing;,
Improvements to hand attack gimmick with incremental steps;,
Fixed a display bug for quest rewards in inventory which didn't track the current area;,
Added incremental costs to consumables in the cities, for a more intense attrition;,
Rebalanced Secret Chest loot;,
Quest "!" mark on worldmap now display info on the quest by clicking on it, thanks to Sheivez, Jalek and other players at Svilupparty for this suggestion!,
Fixed a GFX bug on worldmap, in the path which unlocks after defeating the Werewolf,
Fixed bug which could trigger when going to 0 HP and escaping from battle at the same time;,
Fixed bug which could trigger when going to 0 HP by getting hit from 2 enemies in the same moment, causing a double life loss;,
Fixed wrong display in dungeon minimap of icons, compared to actual rooms;,
Fixed misplacements in dungeon when changing floors from stairs;,
Fixed the missing spawn of hidden walls as random locked passages, starting from area 3+;,
Fixed dungeon obstacles which in few cases would result undestroyable, even when not bound to a blade trap;,
Dungeon obstacles don't spawn anymore next to a hidden wall;,
Hand Attacks won't unfreeze anymore the Hand timer and Day/Night timer, if The Hand disappears while a UI/Event is active;,
Rebalanced the script to track the next artifact to search;,
Fixed a resolution bug after some specific interaction with UI, after changing resolution during the same session;,
Delayed of 0.1 second the waiting time between 2 collisions of the same target which collides with Stinger skill;
Adjusted enemy level in destroyed dungons;,
Fixed some player interaction in battle;,
Fixed chest interaction while starting next to it (didn't trigger);,
Fixed a bug which didn't make display GFX change on a passage which can be destroyed from a bomb, if going to another room;,
Changing floor won't make reroll another dungeon boss anymore;,
Improved the display of the Cooldown bar of Shield Bash Skill, in battle;,
Removed the unnecessary buzz sound when using a free bomb of Lingering Gunpowder artifact;,
Fixed a minor bug in the weapon tooltip;,
Fixed a minor bug in the display of unlocked quests in city;
Changed the graphics of the mouse cursor
