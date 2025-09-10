 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19928193 Edited 10 September 2025 – 16:14:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

A new update is here with many fixes and quite a few quality of life improvements.

The Rogue of Nexus Demo has been updated too!

Update v1.1.1

  • Several minor bugfixing;,

  • Improvements to hand attack gimmick with incremental steps;,

  • Fixed a display bug for quest rewards in inventory which didn't track the current area;,

  • Added incremental costs to consumables in the cities, for a more intense attrition;,

  • Rebalanced Secret Chest loot;,

  • Quest "!" mark on worldmap now display info on the quest by clicking on it, thanks to Sheivez, Jalek and other players at Svilupparty for this suggestion!,

  • Fixed a GFX bug on worldmap, in the path which unlocks after defeating the Werewolf,

  • Fixed bug which could trigger when going to 0 HP and escaping from battle at the same time;,

  • Fixed bug which could trigger when going to 0 HP by getting hit from 2 enemies in the same moment, causing a double life loss;,

  • Fixed wrong display in dungeon minimap of icons, compared to actual rooms;,

  • Fixed misplacements in dungeon when changing floors from stairs;,

  • Fixed the missing spawn of hidden walls as random locked passages, starting from area 3+;,

  • Fixed dungeon obstacles which in few cases would result undestroyable, even when not bound to a blade trap;,

  • Dungeon obstacles don't spawn anymore next to a hidden wall;,

  • Hand Attacks won't unfreeze anymore the Hand timer and Day/Night timer, if The Hand disappears while a UI/Event is active;,

  • Rebalanced the script to track the next artifact to search;,

  • Fixed a resolution bug after some specific interaction with UI, after changing resolution during the same session;,

  • Delayed of 0.1 second the waiting time between 2 collisions of the same target which collides with Stinger skill;

  • Adjusted enemy level in destroyed dungons;,

  • Fixed some player interaction in battle;,

  • Fixed chest interaction while starting next to it (didn't trigger);,

  • Fixed a bug which didn't make display GFX change on a passage which can be destroyed from a bomb, if going to another room;,

  • Changing floor won't make reroll another dungeon boss anymore;,

  • Improved the display of the Cooldown bar of Shield Bash Skill, in battle;,

  • Removed the unnecessary buzz sound when using a free bomb of Lingering Gunpowder artifact;,

  • Fixed a minor bug in the weapon tooltip;,

  • Fixed a minor bug in the display of unlocked quests in city;

  • Changed the graphics of the mouse cursor

Changed files in this update

