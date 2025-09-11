Hello, this is Spectral Scream. To celebrate the 1st anniversary of the game's release, we have prepared a special event along with the September 11 update. Please check the details below.





New Map & Creatures

New Map [THE GHOST STATION – Ghost Station] Added



New Creatures Appear Death’s Door -Otiumortis Death’s Door ( Ostiumortis ) – a unique creature that sticks out its hand to attack when the player tries to open the door, then closes it again.

Boss: The Perpetual Attendant, John

Appears as the boss of Chapter 1: Ghost Station.



UI Changes

Lobby Creature Poster Updated

- Added Perpetual Attendant to Ghost section

- Added Ostiumortis to Undead section



Guidebook Content Added

- The Ghost Station / Ostiumortis / Perpetual Attendant



Lobby and Chapter HUD Updated

- Improved UI readability and intuitiveness for a better gameplay experience



Chapter Shop UI Redesign

- Improved item price display and layout







New Collectible Items

The Last Squad Chris Figure



APES Warfare Ceazer Figure



Other Fixes

Improved Chapter Entry Loading Speed

Enhanced Network Stability

Bug Fixes Fixed an issue where the guidebook would not open immediately after entering a chapter Fixed occasional floor clipping after entering a chapter Fixed an issue where maps, NPCs, and doors would not spawn after entering a chapter Fixed an issue where ally status (downed, dead, alive) was not synchronized in the HUD Miscellaneous minor bug fixes









1st Anniversary Special Discount

Get 《Spectral Scream》 at 50% Off!

[appID=2620240]

We sincerely thank all players who have been with us over the past year.

Take this opportunity to enjoy Spectral Scream with your friends!

With regular updates and your feedback, we will continue to improve and make Spectral Scream more fun and polished.

We look forward to hearing your thoughts on the official Discord and Steam community.