Hello, this is Spectral Scream. To celebrate the 1st anniversary of the game's release, we have prepared a special event along with the September 11 update. Please check the details below.
New Map & Creatures
New Map [THE GHOST STATION – Ghost Station] Added
New Creatures Appear
Death’s Door-Otiumortis Death’s Door (Ostiumortis) – a unique creature that sticks out its hand to attack when the player tries to open the door, then closes it again.
Boss: The Perpetual Attendant, John
Appears as the boss of Chapter 1: Ghost Station.
UI Changes
Lobby Creature Poster Updated
- Added Perpetual Attendant to Ghost section
- Added Ostiumortis to Undead section
Guidebook Content Added
- The Ghost Station / Ostiumortis / Perpetual Attendant
Lobby and Chapter HUD Updated
- Improved UI readability and intuitiveness for a better gameplay experience
Chapter Shop UI Redesign
- Improved item price display and layout
New Collectible Items
The Last Squad Chris Figure
APES Warfare Ceazer Figure
Other Fixes
Improved Chapter Entry Loading Speed
Enhanced Network Stability
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where the guidebook would not open immediately after entering a chapter
Fixed occasional floor clipping after entering a chapter
Fixed an issue where maps, NPCs, and doors would not spawn after entering a chapter
Fixed an issue where ally status (downed, dead, alive) was not synchronized in the HUD
Miscellaneous minor bug fixes
1st Anniversary Special Discount
Get 《Spectral Scream》 at 50% Off!
[appID=2620240]
We sincerely thank all players who have been with us over the past year.
Take this opportunity to enjoy Spectral Scream with your friends!
With regular updates and your feedback, we will continue to improve and make Spectral Scream more fun and polished.
We look forward to hearing your thoughts on the official Discord and Steam community.
Changed files in this update