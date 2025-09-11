 Skip to content
11 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, this is Spectral Scream. To celebrate the 1st anniversary of the game's release, we have prepared a special event along with the September 11 update. Please check the details below.

New Map & Creatures

  • New Map [THE GHOST STATION – Ghost Station] Added

  • New Creatures Appear

    • Death’s Door-Otiumortis Death’s Door (Ostiumortis) – a unique creature that sticks out its hand to attack when the player tries to open the door, then closes it again.

    • Boss: The Perpetual Attendant, John
      Appears as the boss of Chapter 1: Ghost Station.

UI Changes

  • Lobby Creature Poster Updated
    - Added Perpetual Attendant to Ghost section
    - Added Ostiumortis to Undead section

  • Guidebook Content Added
    - The Ghost Station / Ostiumortis / Perpetual Attendant

  • Lobby and Chapter HUD Updated
    - Improved UI readability and intuitiveness for a better gameplay experience

  • Chapter Shop UI Redesign
    - Improved item price display and layout


New Collectible Items

  • The Last Squad Chris Figure

  • APES Warfare Ceazer Figure

Other Fixes

  • Improved Chapter Entry Loading Speed

  • Enhanced Network Stability

  • Bug Fixes

    • Fixed an issue where the guidebook would not open immediately after entering a chapter

    • Fixed occasional floor clipping after entering a chapter

    • Fixed an issue where maps, NPCs, and doors would not spawn after entering a chapter

    • Fixed an issue where ally status (downed, dead, alive) was not synchronized in the HUD

    • Miscellaneous minor bug fixes


1st Anniversary Special Discount

Get 《Spectral Scream》 at 50% Off!

[appID=2620240]

We sincerely thank all players who have been with us over the past year.

Take this opportunity to enjoy Spectral Scream with your friends!

With regular updates and your feedback, we will continue to improve and make Spectral Scream more fun and polished.

We look forward to hearing your thoughts on the official Discord and Steam community.

