We’re excited to share some improvements in this update:

Settings menu on the launch screen: You can now access the settings right from the start, making it easier to adjust your preferences before diving into the game.

Language selection improved: By default, the game now automatically selects the language based on your system’s region settings. You can also manually change the language anytime from the settings menu.

We’d love to hear your feedback! Join our Discord server here to share your thoughts, suggestions, or just hang out with the community.

We hope these updates make your experience smoother and more enjoyable, thank you for playing! 💜