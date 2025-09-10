 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Destiny 2 Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 September 2025 Build 19927894 Edited 10 September 2025 – 15:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Dear Cult Leaders,

We’ve just released update v1.02, which focuses on quality-of-life improvements:

Changes in this version:

  • Fixed issues with loading certain languages (Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Korean, and Thai).

Improved control settings:

    [] smoother camera sensitivity adjustment,
    [] improved scroll handling.


This is a small but important step that should make the gameplay experience more comfortable for both new and returning players.

Thank you for all your reports and support 🙏

See you in the next patches!
Nhneno

Changed files in this update

Depot 3453331
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link