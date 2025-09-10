We’ve just released update v1.02, which focuses on quality-of-life improvements:
Changes in this version:
- Fixed issues with loading certain languages (Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Korean, and Thai).
Improved control settings:
- [] smoother camera sensitivity adjustment,
[] improved scroll handling.
This is a small but important step that should make the gameplay experience more comfortable for both new and returning players.
Thank you for all your reports and support 🙏
See you in the next patches!
Nhneno
