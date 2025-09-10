Changes in this version:

Fixed issues with loading certain languages (Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Korean, and Thai).



[] smoother camera sensitivity adjustment,

[] improved scroll handling.



Dear Cult Leaders,We’ve just released update v1.02, which focuses on quality-of-life improvements:Improved control settings:This is a small but important step that should make the gameplay experience more comfortable for both new and returning players.Thank you for all your reports and support 🙏See you in the next patches!