whats up gang, its me potato coming in with another hotfix, this time many of these bugs were sent by "r4bbit", which is the only verified random guy that actually 100% this game, what a king.

also whats awesome is that a guy called "oboeshoestwo" played my game, which is insane cause he has like over 200k subs, thanks for playing man.



-Extremely needed fix for SIDR, causing some people to immediately die from exiting it "show oboeshoestwos's clip haha" which was very funny to laugh at but we need to fix ts vro

-the "The House Always... What?" achievement has its requirements changed, due to it being extremely hard to get, from : "In Chapter 1, Go Bankrupt in SIDR and still win." to "In Chapter 1, Win by 5 Points or Less in SIDR."

-Removed 2 Achievements relating to the AVP, named "The Third Degree", and "Pop Shocks" due to them not working at all, and also they're really bad references to COD zombies and tf2, sorry gang..

-replaced the position of 3 zombies that were outside of the map, causing the player to not be able to 100%, which is now actually a counter on the main menu:

-changed map so the radiation zones add up, and Malmo Internationella Flygplats shows up.

-patched up hole in malmo, that one that everyone fell in (you know what im talking about)

-fixed the magazines not showing right in the gun market, also "The Invisible Hand" achievement not working

-cool little counter for zombies and stashes in the main menu

Chapter 2 Sneak peeks -

alright cya bye hurhur