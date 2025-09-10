 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19927867 Edited 10 September 2025 – 15:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
What's Fixed ?
  • Player spawning under water after sleeping and getting stuck (was fixed many times but was taking place but this time its whole logic is changed and now it's fully fixed)
    Please comment if that still take place (Make sure to update to latest version first)
  • Triggering event outside lab which was meant to trigger inside.
  • Fixed ending cutscene raptor's mesh visibility.

