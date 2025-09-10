Hello everyone!

I am excited to announce that, after I wake up from my nap (which, in all likelihood, will be a 12 hour sleep), I will release the game!

I have been working TIRELESSLY the past few days... entire 14+ hour days, to ensure the game is as good as it can be. I also added a little treat at the end today - a small idle bonus called "Arcana Levels". These provide very small bonuses, and go up slowly. It goes up faster the more runs you do. Honestly, I just needed a bar or something that goes up on the main menu, and I can assure you, it is very entertaining to look at!

Game is awesome. This will succeed. If this game doesn't succeed, then like, I'm not even mad for my situation - it's like dang, how is anyone supposed to succeed!

Welp, see you all in a bit. May do a little more testing when I wake up just to be absolutely extra sure it will run right (only major issues are with controllers just being janky to set up, and that's not a 1-day, or even 1-week fix). I slumber now.