10 September 2025 Build 19927805 Edited 10 September 2025 – 15:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone playing Dandelion Planet!

Thank you to everyone who's interested and always supports us.

I'm Mareffy, the creator.

I've added 18 new achievements.

Please try to unlock them all!

※More might be added on a whim in the future.

Changed files in this update

