10 September 2025 Build 19927704 Edited 10 September 2025 – 14:19:11 UTC by Wendy Share
2.123

Hi everyone, just fixing some reported bugs!

-Fix for crash when co-op client entered inventory while surfing
-Fix for softlock when players using hybrid gamepad/mouse controls accessed weapon wheel
-Fix for players sometimes losing abilities after dying in Under The Clouds

