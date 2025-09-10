2.123
Hi everyone, just fixing some reported bugs!
-Fix for crash when co-op client entered inventory while surfing
-Fix for softlock when players using hybrid gamepad/mouse controls accessed weapon wheel
-Fix for players sometimes losing abilities after dying in Under The Clouds
