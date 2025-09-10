Greetings, medievalists!

The newest patch (0.26.55) is now live on all platforms on the main and experimental branch . Save your progress and restart your game client to update. You should be able to load normally and continue playing. If you have any problems, please let us know.

Bugs and Fixes

Fixed several crash occurrences.

Fixed several issues that prevented saves from being loaded.

Fixed the issue where if a prisoner would faint at some point, the prison warden would wait in jail indefinitely.

Fixed the issue that caused roof textures to bug out upon changing a texture variation of an already selected roof.

Fixed the issue where a tending job would be abandoned if the patient was lying on the ground and there were no beds.

Known issues:

If your settlers are experiencing weird animations with some actions, be sure to turn off V-sync and cap the game's FPS in the game's options. Cap it to 60fps. If the issue persists, cap it at 30.

Assigned Pets don't sleep with owners.

Some text keys are still not translated.

Player-triggered events don't have sound effects

Settlers will not refuel torches if there is no floor/ground beneath them.

Settlers will not choose the closest production building (if there are more of the same type), but the one that has a production set first in the global list of productions.

DISCLAIMER: The experimental and the main branch have the same version of the game. However, on the experimental branch, we decided to keep the Dev version of the game, and that means that a Dev log with red text will appear from time to time. This will help us get more info from your side when crashes and bug reports occur. If you are annoyed by this, please switch to the main branch to experience the game without the red text.

Foxy Voxel

Discord Reddit X/Twitter Bluesky TikTok Facebook