FEATURES & CHANGES
- ADDED support for the Nuclear Option exporter written by Gabor Nemeth
- ADDED 4 additional chart windows
- ADDED Playback speed of x120
- ADDED “Data Capture Mode” option to the DCS World exporter to improve recording performance
- ADDED Simulation pause recording to DCS World exporter for accurate media playback synchronization
- ADDED Touchdown velocity addon for MSFS & X-Plane
- ADDED Gibraltar database and terrain for BMS 4.37.6
- ADDED DCS World: CH-47F advanced telemetry
- ADDED DCS World: F4U-1D advanced telemetry
- ADDED DCS World Cold War Germany Map and runways
- ADDED DCS World Iraq Map and runways
- ADDED DCS World Afghanistan Map terrain and runways
- ADDED Event Log Extras add-on to edit events and kill-remove aircraft
- ADDED ComboBoxes to Lua DialogBoxes API
- ADDED Error messages for telemetry export failures when saving to a CSV file
- ADDED Support for multiple XML files for custom elevation and texture maps
- ADDED /ExportTelemetry command line option
- ADDED Carrier Landing Pattern addon from Tickler
- ADDED Lua Command Server add-on to remotely execute Lua instructions
- ADDED Hundredths of seconds to the time displayed in the 3D view
- IMPROVED you can now remove any type of event from the event-log
- IMPROVED Improved fuel quantity export for most high-fidelity DCS World aircraft
- IMPROVED Fuel Consumption add-on to calculate over distance or time
- IMPROVED updated Earth magnetic field up to 2030 (IGRF-14)
- IMPROVED media synchronization now supports sub-second accuracy via YYYYMMDDThhmmss.ssssZ
- IMPROVED speed calculations especially at very high altitude
FIXES
- FIXED crash when merging multiple files via the command line with the event log active
- FIXED crash when opening shortcuts via the tacview: protocol
- FIXED crash when reloading addons using the "Pick 3D Point" feature
- FIXED magnetic heading was not always displayed in the 3D view and telemetry windows
- FIXED custom elevation maps with negative altitudes were not working properly
- FIXED events deletion from the event log was not always working
- FIXED bookmarks not always showing in red on the timeline
- FIXED -OpenMedia command line option not working for windows 5 to 8
Changed depots in beta branch