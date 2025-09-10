 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19927643 Edited 10 September 2025 – 15:06:50 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Two chaotic survivors-like worlds join forces in one bundle!

In Soulstone Survivors, you’ll master immense powers and face endless armies in epic battles of survival and progression. In Machick 2, you’ll step into magical madness — crafting absurd wands, fighting anti-magic frogs, and embracing pure chaos in unpredictable roguelike runs.

Together, these two games bring hundreds of hours of action, experimentation, and replayability — now at a special bundle price!

Pick up the bundle today, survive the madness, and dominate the battlefield in your own style.

Thank you for your support, and enjoy the chaos!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/59182/Soulstone__Machick_2/

