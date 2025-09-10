DISCOPUP is finally Steam Deck verified! And with said verification comes a much-awaited update we were working on after listening to the community's feedback.



- Added photosensitive accessibility option which disable and reduce flashing lights in the game. IMPORTANT: if you suffer from photosensitive epilepsy and still experience discomfort and/or seizures during the game, please let us know the details as soon as possible so that we may patch it.

- Added single key keyboard controls for the saxophone, which allows the player to play each note by pressing a single number key (no WASD nor P). For players whose keyboards may have issues pressing several keys at once.

- Fixed "goosegumps" typo in letter from the suburbs.

- Fixed bug where refusing to give the ring to the Granny two loops in a row would softlock the game after the timer ran out.



Feel free to let us know any further issues that may arise throughout your time playing. We still have much work left in terms of fixes and accessibility (and maybe even some new content, huh?) so we'll be keeping track of the feedback you provide. Thanks for the support!