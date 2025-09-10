Honeymoon update!



You may have noticed I've been unusually busy these past few days. It's because I got married! Planning everything was almost as stressful as releasing a game :D



I'm leaving on my honeymoon for a week, but I wanted to leave you with a little gift! (As I typically do before every vacation). Hopefully this time it won't introduce game breaking bugs :)



There is now a new custom map, the Mediterranean! It has 2 different versions, with 21 and 43 cities! The 21 version should feel a bit more like the original game, while the 43 is a bit more jumbo sized, waiting for you guys to build hundreds of businesses and tens of thousands of pops.



Thanks everyone for all the support and kind words so far, see you in a week!



Happy trading,

Lexy.