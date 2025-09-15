We've dropped an all new update for you to dive into headfirst.
Not only have we added in more QoL features we've also added in two new legendary weapons to sink your teeth into. The SWORD will cut through your foes like butter and the SHIELD allows you to send your disc of death through tons of Rokibes all at once. Another exciting addition is a new stat board to keep track of all the brutal ways you've finished off your enemies.
Added Missions and Stats pages to the Hub
Added new Epic Sword for completing all levels on Hardcore
Added new Epic Shield for completing all Bonus Objectives
Made weapon throwing easier
Made parrying more consistent across all weapon types
Made Punching Chicken enemy more fair
Made Rokibarrel enemy more fair
Made Log impacts heavier and more accurate
Fixed bug where Custom armor selection carried over to Endless
Fixed Endless records not being counted correctly
Fixed menu text overlapping in some languages
Fixed bug where some Vines would die when spawning
Fixed issue where Mega Axe often ripped off its own Rokibe’s arm
Rokibe headbutt attack now deals damage to the player
Made gift box interactable with player hands
Show private and subscribed mods in the ModIO menu
Allow carrying glued weapons from armory to arena
Fixed chains visually disconnecting
Fixed telekinesis glitching out on chickens and brain creatures
Fixed visual glitch when opening the in-game menu
Fixed stabbing sometimes failing to connect to objects
Don’t despawn weapons in the armory after they’ve been used
Fixed in-game menu pointer being blocked by invisible objects
Improved interaction with Hub skulls
Moddable player movement
Moddable default armor set on Rokibes
Sound when cranking the nail gun the wrong way
