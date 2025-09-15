 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19927377
Update notes via Steam Community

We've dropped an all new update for you to dive into headfirst.

Not only have we added in more QoL features we've also added in two new legendary weapons to sink your teeth into. The SWORD will cut through your foes like butter and the SHIELD allows you to send your disc of death through tons of Rokibes all at once. Another exciting addition is a new stat board to keep track of all the brutal ways you've finished off your enemies.

  • Added Missions and Stats pages to the Hub

  • Added new Epic Sword for completing all levels on Hardcore

  • Added new Epic Shield for completing all Bonus Objectives

  • Made weapon throwing easier

  • Made parrying more consistent across all weapon types

  • Made Punching Chicken enemy more fair

  • Made Rokibarrel enemy more fair

  • Made Log impacts heavier and more accurate

  • Fixed bug where Custom armor selection carried over to Endless

  • Fixed Endless records not being counted correctly

  • Fixed menu text overlapping in some languages

  • Fixed bug where some Vines would die when spawning

  • Fixed issue where Mega Axe often ripped off its own Rokibe’s arm

  • Rokibe headbutt attack now deals damage to the player

  • Made gift box interactable with player hands

  • Show private and subscribed mods in the ModIO menu

  • Allow carrying glued weapons from armory to arena

  • Fixed chains visually disconnecting

  • Fixed telekinesis glitching out on chickens and brain creatures

  • Fixed visual glitch when opening the in-game menu

  • Fixed stabbing sometimes failing to connect to objects

  • Don’t despawn weapons in the armory after they’ve been used

  • Fixed in-game menu pointer being blocked by invisible objects

  • Improved interaction with Hub skulls

  • Moddable player movement

  • Moddable default armor set on Rokibes

  • Sound when cranking the nail gun the wrong way

