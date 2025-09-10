The Diplomacy Update is a major free update for all players of X4: Foundations, bringing significant gameplay enhancements and improvements. At the same time, the X4: Envoy Pack is now available for purchase, priced at $7.99 / 7,99 € / £6.99. This DLC introduces two versatile new ships - the Envoy and the Cypher - and more. Be sure to continue reading to learn more about what the major update and the new DLC have to offer!
Even better, we've also launched two new Steam bundles - both with a 10% bundle discount:
>> X4: Envoy Bundle (containing the X4: Envoy Pack as well as the X4: Envoy Pack Soundtrack)
>> X4: Ship Pack Bundle (containing the X4: Hyperion Pack and the X4: Envoy Pack)
Thank you for being part of the X4 universe. Your continued support means the world to us - and we can't wait to hear what you think of the new update and DLC!
Introducing Diplomacy - Influence the X Universe Like Never BeforeAt the core of the 8.00 update for X4: Foundations is the new Diplomacy system, which will make the sandbox and economy simulation elements of X4: Foundations shine in new ways. The Diplomacy system is a deeply integrated new gameplay feature, built around three main components:
Embassy Room - A Convenient Way to InteractA new embassy facility can be unlocked at your Player Headquarters (PHQ). Once unlocked, this room becomes the hub for your diplomatic endeavours. Here, Diplomats take their seats at a roundtable, offering quick access to faction representatives from across the galaxy.
- Unlockable via research at the PHQ
- Accessible through a new UI tab, alongside Research and Terraforming
- Requires friendly relations to accept faction diplomats
- New “Factions and Relations” menus to give a better overview
Agents - Specialists in Diplomacy and EspionageAgents are a new class of hireable NPCs who can be specialised in negotiation or espionage. Once recruited and assigned a ship, agents can be sent on a wide range of diplomatic operations - to negotiate player relations, spy on enemy ships, or even sow chaos from the shadows.
Key agent mechanics include:
- Experience system with six ranks, from Recruit to Spymaster
- Specialised missions: improve relations, forge ceasefires, steal blueprints, initiate diplomatic interference, and more
- Resource-driven actions: missions require a mix of credits, influence, and special items such as hacking tools or bribes
- Cooldowns and risks: operations take time and may carry injury or failure risks depending on mission difficulty and agent skill
You start with the ability to control two agents, and can expand this to eight through research and progression.
Diplomatic Interference - Shape Inter-Faction PoliticsPerhaps the most game-changing element is that you can now trigger and influence dynamic diplomatic standing between NPC factions. Changes in faction relations can have an extraordinary impact on the galaxy, as alliances, trade partners and supply chains shift.
These events are based on real inter-faction relations (ally, neutral, hostile, etc.) and cover scenarios such as:
- Trade disputes
- Cyber attacks
- Suspicions of espionage
- Peace talks
- Territorial claims
As a player, you can:
- Influence the event using an agent to steer the result in your favour
- Enable Protocol Null to sow chaos and trigger periodic inter-faction events
- Do nothing and observe the outcome
Events can lead to shifting alliances, wars, ceasefires, or changes in strategic resource access, making the universe feel more alive and reactive to your decisions.
📜 For a detailed list of all the changes and fixes in the 8.00 Update, check out the full changelog at the end of this news article.
X4: Envoy Pack
The X4: Envoy Pack expands the universe of X4: Foundations with:
- The Envoy, a new stealth-ready frigate jointly developed by the Argon Federation and Teladi Ministry of Finance
- The mysterious Cypher, an unauthorised variant often found in pirate hands
- A new mission chain in your Open Universe that leads to the discovery and unlocking of the Envoy
- A new gamestart that immediately draws you into the Envoy's storyline
- A brand new sector, waiting to be explored in the Open Universe
- New musical additions that enhance the X4 soundtrack and deepen the atmosphere of your journey through space
Operate from the Shadows with the Envoy
- The most prestigious ship for Diplomacy in X4: Foundations, significantly reducing agent operation durations (as introduced in the 2025 X4 Diplomacy Update)
- A fully explorable interior - only the second of its kind among M-size ships
- A new Cloak stance, optimised for radar evasion and covert manoeuvres
- Faction camouflage protocols, allowing visual deception when piloting these ships
- Exclusive engines, shields and main forward-mounted weapons, unavailable to other ships
The Envoy offers immersion through function and purpose. It is also only the second "full interior" M-class ship introduced into X4: Foundations, following the luxurious Astrid from the X4: Tides of Avarice expansion. From the moment you ascend the dockside boarding ramp, you can walk through the ship's atmospheric interior all the way up to the cockpit, and enjoy a rare level of interactivity for ships of this class.
Its Cloak stance lets you suppress radar visibility and improve manoeuvrability - at the cost of top speed, acceleration, engine boost, and all weapon systems. In this mode, both the ship's main and secondary weapons are fully disabled, with retractable turrets concealed from view. When subtlety is no longer an option, deactivating the Stealth stance restores the Envoy's full combat capabilities.
Disguise and DeceiveActivate faction camouflage protocols to display the identity of another faction, misleading observers and delaying identification. Whether you're slipping past enemy blockades or staging an ambush under false colours, the Envoy offers unmatched versatility for commanders who favour stealth operations over brute force.
Enter the CypherA rogue variant of mysterious origin, the Cypher offers enhanced speed and agility over the Envoy, making it a fast-moving presence in combat.
Fully compatible with the Envoy's exclusive engines, shields, and primary weapons, the Cypher is often fitted with a versatile mix of Teladi and independently sourced technology. It also features identity-masking protocols, allowing it to mimic the transponder signature of other factions - the perfect choice for commanders who favour mobility, adaptability, and a more unconventional approach.
New Ways to CommandWhether you're scouting behind enemy lines, smuggling under a false identity, or leading precision strikes with minimal visibility, the X4: Envoy Pack opens up new strategic and narrative possibilities for your X4 open universe.
Prepare your fleet. Silence your signature. Deception is your greatest weapon.
8.00 Changelog
- New Feature: Diplomacy!
- New Feature: DLSS Frame Generation.
- New Feature: Brazilian Portuguese localised voice support.
- Added more characters to ship cleaning roster on dock areas.
- Added go-slow zones around ship dock areas to improve docking procedure.
- Added Closed Loop production method to S Burst Ray and S Blast Mortar.
- Added more Argon connection module variety for station construction.
- Added boost and travel drive speed to Object Info menu.
- Added equipment compatibility information to Blueprints trading menu and Encyclopedia.
- Added inventory item groups to Encyclopedia menu.
- Added information about station modules to Object Info section in Map menu.
- Added estimated resource costs for research.
- Added themed ware tabs to Crafting menu.
- Added input mapping for Map Pan/Rotation Switch to Controls menu.
- Added highlight for mission name line on message ticker.
- Added mission-relevant info to monitor display during incoming calls from characters related to missions.
- Added story headers in Mission menus.
- Added options to use faction colours instead of relations for objects on HUD and/or Gravidar.
- Added option to limit frame rate.
- Added warning lights on bridge when ship is in combat.
- Added parallax occlusion mapping to more surfaces.
- Added new travel-mode bubble effect.
- Added volumetric clouds.
- Changed position of Faction Cover button in Ship Interactions menu.
- Changed visibility of all crafting recipes at Crafting Benches.
- Changed location of Faction and Relations information to Diplomacy menu.
- Changed SETA from craftable item to research.
- Removed Make War not Peace mission after Paranid Civil War story unless already started.
- Removed excess SETA items and replaced them with respective component parts.
- Improved A Heart for Pirates mission by showing guidance to remaining Xenon earlier.
- Improved Operation Hyena mission of Covert Operations by adding additional objective step.
- Improved speed of L-ships docking on auxiliary ships.
- Improved docking speed of cargo drones.
- Improved railgun weapon accuracy against moving targets.
- Improved ships fleeing by leaving sector.
- Improved behavior of Argon, Terran and Teladi characters sitting at terminals.
- Improved feedback when unable to attack due to fire authorisation override.
- Improved feedback for ships unable to follow mimic assignment.
- Improved hull breaching for marines claiming abandoned ships.
- Improved map layout and presentation for better navigation and readability.
- Improved reflections in glass on outside of ships.
- Improved Laser Tower MK2 visuals.
- Improved collision shapes of Magnetar and Rattlesnake.
- Improved Foundations of an Empire mission by adding option to buy Paranid Faction Capital blueprint from Paranid faction representatives or diplomats.
- Improved fleet resupply by allowing subordinates to resupply from outside fleet if they have hull damage.
- Improved security around Mars and The Moon.
- Improved autopilot when destination not in known space.
- Improved combat behavior of missile-armed fighters attacking stations.
- Improved combat behavior of fighters armed with slow-firing weapons attacking large targets.
- Improved weapon accuracy against moving targets.
- Improved weapon precision by more accurately scaling aim based on target's visible size and distance.
- Improved weapon targeting logic to reduce accidental shots hitting obstacles or friendly ships.
- Improved behaviour of NPCs directly fighting player when player assumes cover.
- Improved capital ship combat movement by reducing unnecessary turns when approaching targets.
- Improved capital ship combat movement for maintaining optimal engagement range when targets are also approaching.
- Improved capital ship combat movement when pursuing fleeing targets.
- Improved capital ships decoupling after repairs or ware exchange.
- Improved capital ship approach to park.
- Improved capital ship jump gate transitions.
- Improved ship movement for ships trying to reach similar positions.
- Improved handling of some ships fleeing from attack.
- Improved tolerance of police to ships or stations with illegal wares if relations are good.
- Improved mining by allowing operations in sectors with hazardous regions for ships with blacklists that explicitly allow activities in such sectors.
- Improved container magnet attraction point on capital ships.
- Improved feedback when autopilot errors occur.
- Improved station alarm visualisation by reducing size and number of alarm drones.
- Improved shield impact effect by reducing intensity when viewed from up close.
- Fixed completing Timelines not unlocking corresponding story state in the budgeted custom game start.
- Fixed story state not being unlocked in budgeted custom game start when completing Timelines.
- Fixed missing Bilateral ships when The Queendom Returned story state set in custom game start.
- Fixed missing blueprints when Quettanauts relation is set past ceremony level in custom game start.
- Fixed Leap of Faith not being named when selecting Northriver story state in custom game start.
- Fixed player stranded in Boron space in Custom Game Start under certain circumstances.
- Fixed Teladi gender not being shown in player character selection.
- Fixed Behemoth in Weapons and Turrets tutorial not firing at player ship.
- Fixed Long Range Scanner help text in Terran Cadet starting mission staying on screen forever under specific circumstances.
- Fixed case of Boron story preventing other stories from starting.
- Fixed The High Road mission getting stuck on Drive away the remaining Kha'ak objective.
- Fixed Operation Draco activating again if delivery station was destroyed after mission was completed.
- Fixed Criminal story not progressing under certain circumstances if station is destroyed in Blueprint Data Theft mission.
- Fixed turrets of Woodworm Scrubs not opening fire on Mellerd's destroyer in The Past a Prison mission of Criminal story.
- Fixed Brantlee Northriver's Competition mission in Tides of Avarice story sometimes not progressing into race.
- Fixed lockboxes in Defenders of Sol mission sometimes not containing mission items.
- Fixed invulnerable station being selected as target in Vigor Syndicate story.
- Fixed black market items being available for purchase before finishing mission to unlock local Black Market.
- Fixed Call and Response mission of Timelines Epilogue sometimes activating even though Epilogue was completed.
- Fixed Empyrean Curs story not progressing if certain character lines skipped in Tangling with the Teladi mission conversation.
- Fixed faction representatives ending up on wrong stations after station ownership transfers during Split story.
- Fixed incorrect mission guidance during Tomb of Patriarchs mission in Split story.
- Fixed Dal's introductory cutscene and Kaori's HQ examination cutscene triggering at same time.
- Fixed faction HQ and representative remaining after certain events in Paranid story.
- Fixed first Hyperion denying docking if player is below docking relations with chosen faction during Return of the Hyperion mission.
- Fixed Oberth story ship being boardable.
- Fixed boarding operation missions remaining after aborting order to board ship.
- Fixed Patrol missions targeting inactive enemy factions.
- Fixed Destroy Fleet guild missions aborting prematurely.
- Fixed failed Trade guild missions sometimes still handing out rewards.
- Fixed Panel Hack guild missions aborting prematurely.
- Fixed incorrect payout display in Send Medical Supplies, Send Research Materials and Send Nividium terraforming projects.
- Fixed more cases of Lost Ship Replacement losing ship assignments in various cases.
- Fixed promoted subordinates potentially appearing in wrong group when Lost Ship Replacement is enabled.
- Fixed Lost Ship Replacement failing after saving with ships waiting for resources.
- Fixed Vigor Syndicate accumulating excessive number of ships over time.
- Fixed automatically replaced fleet ships not having crew and being unable to reassign full consignment.
- Fixed capital ships sometimes not doing damage to stations when player not present.
- Fixed capital ships set to disable target not moving close enough to engage with turrets.
- Fixed capital ship main guns failing to properly track and aim at other capital ships.
- Fixed capital ships with no or disabled turrets refusing to attack fighters.
- Fixed subordinates undocking for repairs and supplies when set to Docked.
- Fixed combat subordinates set to Docked sometimes launching to engage their commander's target.
- Fixed subordinates set to Docked but given manual orders automatically engaging hostiles while in transit back to commander.
- Fixed secondary subordinates undocking and docking again when already docked and immediate commander's subordinate group set to Docked.
- Fixed attack subordinates attacking things that were designated then later rejected as targets by their commander.
- Fixed subordinates whose assignments were changed from Defence to anything else not being as responsive as usual.
- Fixed ships sometimes taking minutes recalling subordinates.
- Fixed fighters in combat sometimes stopping too far from target for extended periods of time when player not present.
- Fixed Mimic failing if subordinate has more ware transport types than commander.
- Fixed Autopilot Disengaged line playing repeatedly when teleporting after getting up during autopilot.
- Fixed unreliable first person interactions on stations after leaving superhighway.
- Fixed cases of not being able to interact with calls from player-owned ships under attack.
- Fixed rare cases of small ships attempting to fly through capital ship engines.
- Fixed capital ship subordinates not moving towards fleet leader after loading savegame.
- Fixed automatic dock request for player ship on undocking after loading savegame.
- Fixed some ships not trying to dock when fleeing Tide in Avarice.
- Fixed ships remaining unresponsive to attacks while waiting for Tide in Avarice to finish.
- Fixed ships never switching out of red alert if turrets are set to attack.
- Fixed pirates almost never collecting loot dropped by ships.
- Fixed case of pirates sometimes attacking victim after loot was dropped.
- Fixed tug ships not noticing when disarming turrets results in salvage being left behind.
- Fixed spacesuits reporting finding lockboxes and abandoned ships.
- Fixed ships being unable to open lockboxes they were ordered to collect.
- Fixed stations sometimes missing NPCs.
- Fixed trader not appearing in Boron Ship Dealerships.
- Fixed NPCs not being able to use elevator on Xenon PE.
- Fixed XS docks on stations not opening up hatch.
- Fixed cargo containers being picked up by drones far away.
- Fixed cargo drones flying aimlessly around ship they launched from.
- Fixed movement of cargo drones to or from Hyperion.
- Fixed not being able to drop equipment mod parts acquired from ventures.
- Fixed weapons not shooting at surface target under certain circumstances.
- Fixed charging weapons not firing final shot if charging caused overheat.
- Fixed Terran beam weapon damage at short to medium range being too low.
- Fixed Terran M Dumbfire Turret not being able to track target.
- Fixed not being able to reliably hit XEN L Seismic Charge Turret Mk1 when using aim assist.
- Fixed Rattlesnake front lower L turrets sometimes not being able to fire.
- Fixed station-based traders not trading when working with wares in shortage that are not in their manual ware baskets.
- Fixed Automatic Resupply of Subordinates and station-wide module loadout settings not being independent.
- Fixed map fog of war being uncovered by any station player is on.
- Fixed Xperimental shuttle not being able to equip Boron shields.
- Fixed missing second shield slot on Xenon SE.
- Fixed spacesuit bombs not attaching to turrets and shield generators.
- Fixed getting stuck inside docking bays by teleporting player to safety.
- Fixed mission target area in undiscovered sector being shown on radar.
- Fixed inconsistency in mission guidance when next target is unknown gate.
- Fixed mission guidance not showing line to object outside of Gravidar range.
- Fixed misleading mission guidance radius on Gravidar.
- Fixed incorrect Gravidar when in external view on remote ship.
- Fixed Gravidar range being incorrect right after loading save under certain conditions.
- Fixed mass traffic icons sometimes briefly appearing on Gravidar and map.
- Fixed camera height on map changing when losing focus on object.
- Fixed losing object focus on map when clicking without moving cursor.
- Fixed broken mouse picking in Map menu after setting mission active.
- Fixed Map context menu starting map rotation when using emulated mouse cursor.
- Fixed Object Info menu not showing Weapon Output of inactive weapons.
- Fixed incorrect shield values for some Xenon ships in Encyclopedia.
- Fixed Boron provisions not being displayed in Encyclopedia.
- Fixed broken flowchart menu scrolling under certain circumstances.
- Fixed broken Object List and Property Owned tabs in Map menu under certain circumstances.
- Fixed ships being replaced with Ship Replacement showing -1% progress under certain circumstances.
- Fixed missing or stuck station module mouse-over texts in Station Build menu under certain circumstances.
- Fixed construction plan of previously viewed stations leaking into other Station Build or Ship Build menus under certain circumstances.
- Fixed copied but cancelled station modules continuing to block location in station editor.
- Fixed missing dropdown in last row of Input Feedback Configuration menu.
- Fixed missing mouse-over texts for truncated dropdown options.
- Fixed thumbnails of some weapons and turrets being cut off.
- Fixed scrolling through construction plan in Station Build menu with Page Up/Down.
- Fixed Direct Mouse Steering controls being able to be mapped to controller inputs.
- Fixed cases of monitor caption on incoming calls not being truncated.
- Fixed positive SETA message appearing when mode not available.
- Fixed activating VE goggles zooming too far after starting or stopping control while zoomed in.
- Fixed VE goggles zoom sometimes resetting while walking.
- Fixed undock animation replaying for defence unit undocking.
- Fixed missing outlines of flowchart nodes under certain circumstances.
- Fixed stuck Target Monitor interaction overlay.
- Fixed certain mission objectives being incorrectly positioned on map.
- Fixed engines becoming louder when opening map while flying backwards.
- Fixed weapon in/out-of-range sounds while HUD is not visible.
- Fixed never-ending boost rumble after leaving spacesuit.
- Fixed ships visually disappearing when docked at Argon 1-Dock Short Pier.
- Fixed Erlking bridge turning invisible when docked at certain piers.
- Fixed Terran Main Battery firing animation not being synchronised with weapon rate of fire.
- Fixed Terran L Beam Turret Mk1 flickering for one frame when activating.
- Fixed turrets floating above asteroid surface.
- Fixed turrets on Paranid Bridge Defence Platform not being properly aligned with surface.
- Fixed engines on Alligator liquid miner sticking into ship hull.
- Fixed player logo not appearing on Split Mamba and Split Wyvern (Mineral).
- Fixed broken jumpgate in Mars using wrong visuals.
- Fixed highway advertising sign showing overlapping advertisement boards.
- Fixed ships failing to enter highways near advertising signs.
- Fixed floating crate on 3M6S dock area.
- Fixed fire extinguishers in transporter room looking like something you can interact with.
- Fixed rare case of chair falling over in Kestrel when being used by Paranid pilot.
- Fixed case of Paranid upper body clipping through pilot chair.
- Fixed wreck of antimatter cells production partially appearing in solid colour.
- Fixed wreck of Cobra appearing incomplete.
- Fixed holes in nose of Ares.
- Fixed being able to clip into Xenon K hull.
- Fixed missing collision next to M docking bay in Boron S/M Ship Maintenance Bay.
- Fixed advertising signs located next to local highways having collisions.
- Fixed solid surface blocking mass traffic docks.
- Fixed minor graphical glitches in Hyperion interior.
- Fixed Hyperion interior doors not opening smoothly.
- Fixed door in Terran corridor not animating smoothly.
- Fixed Piranha door jittering when opening.
- Fixed flickering details in Split corridor.
- Fixed being able to visually clip through walls of Split corridor.
- Fixed transporter door of Barracuda not closing properly.
- Fixed being able to jump through ceiling of Xenon SE.
- Fixed being able to jump out of interior of Hyperion.
- Fixed walkway lights on Helios E and Kyushu not being illuminated.
- Fixed shadows flickering in Terran corridors.
- Fixed ship headlights not turning off when docked.
- Fixed missing lights on Behemoth E exterior hull.
- Fixed lights on outside of Irukandji appearing in wrong position.
- Fixed missing light in Terran Security Office.
- Fixed bright glowing surface behind holographic displays in engine room.
- Fixed being able to visually clip through Boa cockpit walls in first person.
- Fixed missing holographic animation in Astrid transporter rooms.
- Fixed some lockboxes and similar objects stuttering while rotating in long-running games.
- Fixed objects such as asteroids and debris flickering once on approach.
- Fixed brief flickering when going into external view.
- Fixed lens flares not being visible while in spacesuit.
- Fixed several causes of crashes.
Changed files in this update