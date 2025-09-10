ARMY GENERAL FIXES
fixing the ubiquitous background photos
fixing the ubiquitous names & coat-of-arms
fixing Sturmartillerie-Gruppe's NATO symbol
fixing German Füsilier Rgt. 202's name into the more proper Inf. Rgt. 202
fixing some background photos & names/coat-of-arms issues on other campaigns as well
DATA FIXES
fixed several bugs in AG where Füsilier Bn. had (way) too much squads
fixed various discrepancies between number of soldiers and number of weapons in infantry squads (dispaly issue only)
fixed the JU-87 R-2's low 20mm loadout
fixed GORNO. MAKSIM & PARTIZANI MG-42's excessive optics
fixed GORNO. KOMROTI's cargo space
fixed MO. AVTO.'s low AT grenades loadout
given GORNO. SAPERI (ROKS) its missing Shock trait
applied the recent STURMPIONIER's availability buff to HG, SS & LSSAH variants which dodged it
ALLIES
changed IS-1's base availability from 3/6/- to 2/4/6
(Bezu.) changed YAK-9K's base availability from 3/6/- to -/6/18
increased BT-5's base availability from 4 to 5
changed PARA. M-42's transport option to WILLYS, on par with other airlifted troops
AXIS
increased slightly the SdKfz. 251 pool to match the recent BEGLEIT-GRENADIER's availablity buff
