10 September 2025 Build 19927245 Edited 10 September 2025 – 14:46:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

ARMY GENERAL FIXES

  • fixing the ubiquitous background photos

  • fixing the ubiquitous names & coat-of-arms

  • fixing Sturmartillerie-Gruppe's NATO symbol

  • fixing German Füsilier Rgt. 202's name into the more proper Inf. Rgt. 202

  • fixing some background photos & names/coat-of-arms issues on other campaigns as well

DATA FIXES

  • fixed several bugs in AG where Füsilier Bn. had (way) too much squads

  • fixed various discrepancies between number of soldiers and number of weapons in infantry squads (dispaly issue only)

  • fixed the JU-87 R-2's low 20mm loadout

  • fixed GORNO. MAKSIM & PARTIZANI MG-42's excessive optics

  • fixed GORNO. KOMROTI's cargo space

  • fixed MO. AVTO.'s low AT grenades loadout

  • given GORNO. SAPERI (ROKS) its missing Shock trait

  • applied the recent STURMPIONIER's availability buff to HG, SS & LSSAH variants which dodged it

ALLIES

  • changed IS-1's base availability from 3/6/- to 2/4/6

  • (Bezu.) changed YAK-9K's base availability from 3/6/- to -/6/18

  • increased BT-5's base availability from 4 to 5

  • changed PARA. M-42's transport option to WILLYS, on par with other airlifted troops

AXIS

  • increased slightly the SdKfz. 251 pool to match the recent BEGLEIT-GRENADIER's availablity buff

