Hello, travelers!
We felt like Purrgonia was lacking a few things, so we tinkered around a bit and added some stuff!
Change Notes:
Game Start and Dynamics:
Added a Player Guide when pressing "T". Player Guide will show you information about the current mission and direction to it! Moreover, your most recent building progress will be shown there too!
Changed random level generation a bit. Now, if you have a mission you are on, the level generation will allow you to access the quest content if you travel to the correct location. Have a quest in the Plains? Just go there and you will see it! No more going back and forth!
Added level time. When you go to your next raid, you will notice that pressing "T" will show you the clock. The longer you play, the darker it gets (unless it was already dark). It looks kind of pretty, check it out! At the end of the timer, you will be forced to return to the village. Work quickly or you will miss out on the loot!
Other Changes:
Added light and sound effects to loot chests. They are minor, but you will be able to tell the chest is somewhere nearby. At night, you might even see them from far away!
Reworded a few dialogues and highlighted important parts. There were a couple of texts in the game that players found too long, so we adjusted them a bit.
Added better description for map. Each location now has a name and difficulty associated with it.
Added face light to Eve. She needed to be a little brighter in some cutscenes!
Added sound to skill/resource equip dialogue to represent selection.
Added a way to summon friends in the village without using the menu. You won't miss it!
And other minor changes. We hope you enjoy it! We hope to see you in Purrgonia or in our next projects!
