We felt like Purrgonia was lacking a few things, so we tinkered around a bit and added some stuff!

Added a Player Guide when pressing "T". Player Guide will show you information about the current mission and direction to it! Moreover, your most recent building progress will be shown there too!

Changed random level generation a bit. Now, if you have a mission you are on, the level generation will allow you to access the quest content if you travel to the correct location. Have a quest in the Plains? Just go there and you will see it! No more going back and forth!