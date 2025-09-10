Small update to address some reported bugs and general polish.



Full changelist below:



-Fixed issue that would cause the spacebar input to sometimes not behave as intended.



-Fixed the wrong text being displayed for some tooltips.



-Fixed close button on the new level-up pop-up window not working.



-Added reminder text to the Agility tooltip to show how many Dexterity levels are required until the next Agility point.



-Added reminder text to more easily tell how the starting hand size works.



-Improved Japanese translation grammar on some strings.



-Fixed issue that would cause the game to freeze if all minions were to be destroyed while triggering maintenance costs during the standby phase.