Small update to address some reported bugs and general polish.
Full changelist below:
-Fixed issue that would cause the spacebar input to sometimes not behave as intended.
-Fixed the wrong text being displayed for some tooltips.
-Fixed close button on the new level-up pop-up window not working.
-Added reminder text to the Agility tooltip to show how many Dexterity levels are required until the next Agility point.
-Added reminder text to more easily tell how the starting hand size works.
-Improved Japanese translation grammar on some strings.
-Fixed issue that would cause the game to freeze if all minions were to be destroyed while triggering maintenance costs during the standby phase.
Patchnotes: Card Artisan 1.2 (Sep. 10, 2025)
