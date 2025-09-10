 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19927080 Edited 10 September 2025 – 14:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Small update to address some reported bugs and general polish.

Full changelist below:

-Fixed issue that would cause the spacebar input to sometimes not behave as intended.

-Fixed the wrong text being displayed for some tooltips.

-Fixed close button on the new level-up pop-up window not working.

-Added reminder text to the Agility tooltip to show how many Dexterity levels are required until the next Agility point.

-Added reminder text to more easily tell how the starting hand size works.

-Improved Japanese translation grammar on some strings.

-Fixed issue that would cause the game to freeze if all minions were to be destroyed while triggering maintenance costs during the standby phase.

