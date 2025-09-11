Hello, Travelers!

Thanks to your incredible support and valuable feedback, the official launch of Shape of Dreams has become an even more meaningful milestone.

We sincerely appreciate your passion, and we are prioritizing improvements to address the most pressing issues first.

We’ve spent a lot of time finding the right balance so that both demo players and new players can enjoy a satisfying gameplay experience.

While we would love to address every piece of feedback at once, we will first focus on resolving the areas that have caused the most discomfort.

We humbly acknowledge where we fell short and are committed to making Shape of Dreams even more enjoyable.

[Upcoming Patch Notes]

Stardust Acquisition Improvement

→ The Daydream system will be adjusted to increase currency gain and resolve resource shortages needed for growth.

Growth Speed Adjustment

→ We are easing the excessive growth stress related to Stardust and Traveler Mastery.

Traveler Mastery Point Compensation

→ Existing players will receive Traveler Mastery Point rewards.

We will continue carefully monitoring your play data and actively reflect your feedback to make further balance adjustments and content improvements.

Our team is committed to continuously updating and evolving Shape of Dreams to deliver an even deeper and more satisfying experience.

Thank you, always, for your support.

— Lizard Smoothie 💫