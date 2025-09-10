PlayM2M – Hero Ghost

Patch Notes Client Version: 4.1.3

Release Date: Sep 10 2025

The client’s Local Repository Cache (LRC) was cleared and a new asset repository was deployed. Your first login after updating may take longer than usual while assets are re-cached.

HEROGHOST UPDATES

CHAT & SOCIAL

Change: Call Chat has a 10-second cooldown between messages.

Change: Call Chat now requires level 10 or higher.

New: Players can now request divorce from the same NPC that provides marriage services. See the Wiki for requirements, costs, and conditions.

Change: In-game chat no longer displays administrator names. Staff messages are color-coded by role: Senior Administrator (red), Game Administrator (yellow), Game Master (orange), Assistant/Mentor (blue).

WORLD, NPCs & TRAVEL

Change: On the Wolf Shaman map, Family/Dynasty gateways now teleport only to the Capital City.

Fix: Clan Master NPC sometimes not responding to right-click (RMB) has been resolved.

Change: Regional merchants were removed from outlying areas and are now available only in the Capital City.

USER INTERFACE & EXPERIENCE

New: Character Select displays total playtime per character in y/m/d/h/m/s format.

New: Character Select shows each character’s registered Dynasty.

Change: Character name length reduced from 21 to 16 characters. Applies to new character creation and when using a Name Change item.

New: Quest pulse indicators remain visible at minimap edges when targets are outside your current view, guiding you to quest locations.

New: Clicking NPCs marked “Available Quest” on the Atlas (world) map now opens quest details.

Change: Minimap indicators simplified; overall readability improved.

Change: Updated nameplates and in-game font for clearer readability.