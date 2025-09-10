PlayM2M – Hero Ghost
Patch Notes Client Version: 4.1.3
Release Date: Sep 10 2025
UPDATE NOTICE
The client’s Local Repository Cache (LRC) was cleared and a new asset repository was deployed. Your first login after updating may take longer than usual while assets are re-cached.
HEROGHOST UPDATES
CHAT & SOCIAL
Change: In-game chat no longer displays administrator names. Staff messages are color-coded by role: Senior Administrator (red), Game Administrator (yellow), Game Master (orange), Assistant/Mentor (blue).
New: Players can now request divorce from the same NPC that provides marriage services. See the Wiki for requirements, costs, and conditions.
Change: Call Chat now requires level 10 or higher.
Change: Call Chat has a 10-second cooldown between messages.
WORLD, NPCs & TRAVEL
Change: Regional merchants were removed from outlying areas and are now available only in the Capital City.
Fix: Clan Master NPC sometimes not responding to right-click (RMB) has been resolved.
Change: On the Wolf Shaman map, Family/Dynasty gateways now teleport only to the Capital City.
USER INTERFACE & EXPERIENCE
New: Character Select displays total playtime per character in y/m/d/h/m/s format.
New: Character Select shows each character’s registered Dynasty.
Change: Character name length reduced from 21 to 16 characters. Applies to new character creation and when using a Name Change item.
New: Quest pulse indicators remain visible at minimap edges when targets are outside your current view, guiding you to quest locations.
New: Clicking NPCs marked “Available Quest” on the Atlas (world) map now opens quest details.
Change: Minimap indicators simplified; overall readability improved.
Change: Updated nameplates and in-game font for clearer readability.
Fix: Clicking the Marketplace NPC with LMB no longer forces the character into a running animation.
AUDIO
Fix: Ambience and music now function correctly on the revamped Tutorial Island and are controllable from the System Options mixer.
Fix: Sound effect now plays reliably when using the Bonus Attachment object.
Fix: Opening moments of PvP now trigger the intended SFX consistently.
COMBAT, CREATURES & PVP
New: Creatures can now attack in groups.
(Temporarily disabled in Demon Cave and Land of the Dead — Sections 1 & 2.)
Fix: Inventory “Home Teleport” can no longer be used during PvP.
ECONOMY, ITEMS & SYSTEMS
New: Dice System introduced to improve the chance of placing (socketing) stones into equipment.
Change: Ambrosia weapons are temporarily unavailable listed on the Marketplace.
Change: Guivre (Minotaur Castle) no longer drops Ancient Life Elixir; it now drops Divine Elixir.
Availability: Ancient Life Elixir can also be obtained from Black Dragon, Reaper God, King Ogre, Minotaur King, General Wildar, Commander Eormenor, and Naga Queen.
MAPS & ENVIRONMENT
Change: Minotaur Fortress visual upgrade with dynamic skies.
Change: Wolf Shaman map refreshed with brighter, more vibrant environment and color tones.
Change: Naga Dungeon environment updated for a more attractive look.
Change: Witch Queen map environment updated for a more attractive look.
Fix: Environment incorrectly changing after opening System Options in Wolfshaman Forest has been resolved.
LAUNCHER & PLATFORM
Fix: Selected language is now remembered correctly after choosing it in the launcher; no more incorrect in-game language.
Fix: Resolved an issue where SQLite data synchronization would continue indefinitely while the launcher was running in the background.
Let us know your feedback and bug reports using the launcher tab!
Thanks for playing!
Changed files in this update