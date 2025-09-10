Hi everyone,



My name is Riad, and I’m the QA Manager for PDS Black, the studio working on Crusader Kings III. You might know me as the guy who wrote a dev diary about Black Forge Jam. I want to speak to you directly and honestly. First of all. I am not a PR guy, and I don’t have an elite team of ghostwriters who can craft a response for me. I work at Paradox, and I am someone who cares deeply about this game and this community.



I want to take the proper time to say something that’s been on my mind all day, and led me to ask for approval by my higher-ups to make this post:

I’m sorry.

“Coronations” was not up to the standard you deserve, and that’s on me. As the QA Manager for the studio, it is my job to ensure that our releases meet the QA vision we have set out. It is clear we didn’t give the project the resources and attention it needed, and the result was a release that let you down. You have every right to be upset, and I want to acknowledge that openly.

To give some context, not as an excuse, but as a bit of background, our team has been pouring enormous effort into “All Under Heaven”. It’s the biggest expansion we’ve ever attempted, and making sure it’s both fun and stable has demanded most of our experienced developers, and basically every resource we have in the studio to be committed towards that release to ensure that things like tick speed performance is up to your expectations. Due to this, our other projects, such as “Coronations”, have had less resources dedicated to them. Though I am very proud of the development team, and really amazed with what they did with such limited resources, we didn't assign enough people to oversee the release and meet our quality demands, and that was clearly unfair to both them and you, our fans.

I don’t want this to happen again. As a studio, we’re taking a hard look at how we assign resources, and support our developers so that every release meets the expectations you rightfully have. For example, we will be more stringent about allowing last-minute changes to the game (which can cause issues like broken oaths). We will also ensure that we dedicate more time towards full-length playthroughs throughout the entire development cycle, to ensure that issues like these can’t slip through. This is about making sure the quality of every DLC lives up to the game that I, and many of you, love.

Many of us on the team, myself included, joined Paradox as fans of the games. Meeting you at events (most recently in Visby!), hearing your stories, and seeing how much Crusader Kings III means to you is what makes this work so meaningful. That’s why it hurts so much when we fuck up like this. We don’t take your trust for granted, and I want to do my best to ensure we earn it back.



In the meantime, we have done our best to address many of these issues you’ve experienced with yesterday’s release. Please let me know directly if there are any other issues that are breaking the game for you and I’ll do everything I can to make sure they’re included in upcoming patches. Additionally, we are planning at least one more patch for Coronations to fix many of the issues we encountered ahead of the release, but didn’t have enough time to fix.



Thank you for holding us accountable and for continuing to care about this game as much as we do. We will do better.

– Riad

1.17.0.1 Changelog

Bugfixes

Fixed the issue with always getting the Oathbreaker event, regardless of if you completed the oath or not

The buildings needed for the three "build special oath buildings" oaths have been changed from tier 3 to tier 2

The special oath buildings have had their costs and modifiers reduced across the board

The special oath buildings have had some of their triggers simplified, so they need fewer of their requirements than they used to

These oaths have also had the time you can do them increased from 10 years to 20 years

Specifically for the spiritual one, switched the requirements from tier 3 to 2, and vice versa

The Alliance oath has been changed from 5 alliances needed to 3

Building Oath (the generic one) has been reduced from 10 buildings to 8, and the time available to do it has been increased (from 15 years to 20)

Legendary Hunt has been changed from 3 to 1, and has had the time available increased (from 20 years to 40)

Fixed the Prepare Heir oath decision, so it checks for the proper scope in its requirements, and also removed the gold cost

Added two new modifiers for the AI, so if they choose a warlike oath, they will have an increased war chance, and similarly, if they have the peace oath, they will have a peace oath, which will decrease their war chance

Removed health bonuses and maluses from Prepare the Heir rewards

Added extra checks for the AI so they will try to take oaths that make sense

Fixed the End the Struggle oath, so it correctly tells you which struggle area it is targeting, and massively increased the time it is available to you (from 20 years to 50)

Increased the time available to do the Repent Oath from 10 years to 20 years

Fixed Anointment Doctrines and Anointment activity type being available to faiths with Temporal Head of Faith (these are for Spiritual HoF faiths only); temporal HoF faiths have guaranteed access to regular coronation instead

Fixed duplication bugs and self-crowning malus caused by temporal HoF being Coronation host

Blocked the building oaths for Nomads and Tribals



