10 September 2025 Build 19926872 Edited 10 September 2025 – 13:26:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing!

Content & Progression

  • Added The Lesser Labyrinth (unlocked after clearing L4A_Respite). Clearing this map does not increase tier.

  • Breeze Rune XP penalty changed -10% → 0%.

  • Memoirs are now visible even after Ascending.

  • Crypts in Crypt of the Necromancer are set to auto-destroy near the end of the run.

  • Labyrinth maps now always generate without a portal; players must place portals themselves.

Gameplay & Balance

  • Anima Engine gauge decay reduced 5%/s → 4%/s.

  • Barricade:

    • Free upgrade refunds now correctly return to the free barricade pool when sold before game start.

    • Fixed issue where Trap Foundation trait prevented barricades from being sold.

    • Reassembly trait no longer removes the spawner if a new barricade cannot be built.

    • Tutorial free barricade highlight adjusted.

  • Tombs:

    • Fixed shadow lingering after destruction.

    • Fixed unit spawn-blocking issue before Tomb is fully destroyed.

    • Unit levels displayed on Tombs now match the actual spawned unit levels.

Systems, UI & Controls

  • World Map:

    • Dungeon buttons now visually change based on clear milestones (Gem 1, 2, 3, Rune 5, Rune 10).

    • Fixed camera jumping when entering the world map at non–16:9 resolutions.

    • Camera zoom and position are now remembered (except during tutorial).

  • Experience percentile indicator is now calculated below the total XP gained.

  • Controller support expanded:

    • Wilson and Necromancer camera controls enabled.

    • Prevented loadout from being closed during trap tutorial.

  • UI & hotkey fixes to avoid camera focus conflicts when controlling Wilson or Necromancer.

Technical & Audio

  • Added a class to limit looping sounds; applied to Beam and Grinder traps.

  • Multiple optimization improvements.

