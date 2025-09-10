Thank you for playing!
Content & Progression
Added The Lesser Labyrinth (unlocked after clearing L4A_Respite). Clearing this map does not increase tier.
Breeze Rune XP penalty changed -10% → 0%.
Memoirs are now visible even after Ascending.
Crypts in Crypt of the Necromancer are set to auto-destroy near the end of the run.
Labyrinth maps now always generate without a portal; players must place portals themselves.
Gameplay & Balance
Anima Engine gauge decay reduced 5%/s → 4%/s.
Barricade:
Free upgrade refunds now correctly return to the free barricade pool when sold before game start.
Fixed issue where Trap Foundation trait prevented barricades from being sold.
Reassembly trait no longer removes the spawner if a new barricade cannot be built.
Tutorial free barricade highlight adjusted.
Tombs:
Fixed shadow lingering after destruction.
Fixed unit spawn-blocking issue before Tomb is fully destroyed.
Unit levels displayed on Tombs now match the actual spawned unit levels.
Systems, UI & Controls
World Map:
Dungeon buttons now visually change based on clear milestones (Gem 1, 2, 3, Rune 5, Rune 10).
Fixed camera jumping when entering the world map at non–16:9 resolutions.
Camera zoom and position are now remembered (except during tutorial).
Experience percentile indicator is now calculated below the total XP gained.
Controller support expanded:
Wilson and Necromancer camera controls enabled.
Prevented loadout from being closed during trap tutorial.
UI & hotkey fixes to avoid camera focus conflicts when controlling Wilson or Necromancer.
Technical & Audio
Added a class to limit looping sounds; applied to Beam and Grinder traps.
Multiple optimization improvements.
